Why RSS + AI Is the Cure for Information Overload

There's a running narrative in tech that RSS is a relic kept alive by power users and stubborn developers while the real world has moved on. The argument goes something like: social media killed the reader, and AI will finish the job by surfacing what you need before you even think to look.

That's backwards.

RSS is the cleanest structured data layer the open web has ever produced. Machine-readable by design, chronologically ordered, with zero algorithmic manipulation. If you need to track a specific domain (competitive intel, regulatory filings, niche technical topics), there’s no cleaner signal.

The format was never the problem. But the volume was.

The real cost of reading feeds manually

A serious RSS setup — the kind analysts, journalists, and content teams actually use — might pull from 30, 50, or 100 sources. On a busy news day, that's hundreds of items. Reading everything is impossible. Skimming everything is expensive and inconsistent. Most people either abandon the feed or spend time they don't have getting to conclusions they could've reached faster.

This is where AI actually earns its keep. Not replacing primary sources, but sitting between raw data and the insight you actually need.





Introducing AI Brief

Today we're releasing AI Brief: a feature that reads the articles in any RSS feed and generates a structured written summary using AI.

The setup is simple: create an RSS feed in RSS.app, toggle on the AI Brief option, click Generate. You get a single coherent write-up covering the most significant items from that feed, generated fresh from the latest articles.

What makes it more than a basic summarizer is how much you control the output.

- Model tier: Basic, Standard, or Advanced. Trade speed and credit usage against output quality. Basic is fast and cheap; Advanced takes longer but produces noticeably better output.

- Tone and format: personalities include Professional, Executive, Analyst, Academic, Casual, and Custom (on Developer and Pro plans). Format options go from a structured Brief with key stories, to a compact Digest, to Headlines-only. Sub-controls let you tweak story count, sentence length, heading style, spacing, and use of bold text or emojis.

- Source: pull from new articles only (since your last brief) or the full available feed. Add up to 5 keyword filters so a broad tech news feed can be narrowed to just "semiconductor," "TSMC," or "supply chain" before AI sees anything.

- Output destination: AI Brief plugs into RSS.app's existing delivery infrastructure. Send to Slack, Discord, Telegram, or email on the same schedule as any other feed update. Embed it in a widget. Replace raw articles in your .xml feed so every downstream consumer like Feedly or n8n gets the brief instead.

How the scheduling and credits actually work

You can generate a brief on demand or schedule them to run automatically and deliver via existing integrations. A team that wants a daily morning briefing schedules it to drop in Slack at 8am. A researcher who checks in weekly generates manually before their review session. Neither workflow forces you to run more briefs than you need, which matters because each brief costs credits based on articles processed, model tier, and output length.

The credit system is worth understanding. It's not a flat fee; costs scale with what you actually run. Basic model on 10 articles costs less than Advanced on 50. You can see usage at any time in the AI Brief tab or billing page, and additional credits are available as an add-on.

One thing worth calling out: the Regenerate action. Unlike New Brief (which pulls fresh articles), Regenerate reruns generation on the same articles already fetched. Want to test a different personality or tighten the format? Regenerate gives you a new version without spending another big round of credits on source content. Get the structure right before you commit to a format you'll be scheduling every week.





Why RSS + AI is the right combination

The volume of content published online every day isn't new. But it's gotten to the point where keeping up with any topic, even a narrow one, takes more time than most people have.

The typical response is to rely on social feeds or news aggregators. The problem: those platforms are built to keep you engaged, not informed. What surfaces is what got shared and liked, not necessarily what's relevant to the specific topics you're tracking.

RSS solves the coverage problem. Every source you subscribe to, you see completely. Nothing's filtered out because it didn't get enough engagement. Nothing's added that you didn't ask for. If an industry publication posts a regulatory update that got zero shares but matters to your work, it's in your feed. That's the guarantee RSS has always offered, and why researchers, journalists, and developers kept using it.

AI Brief handles the volume problem. Subscribing to 40 sources gets you complete coverage — and 300 items a day. That's still too much to process. AI Brief reads the feed, identifies what matters, and produces a summary you can actually use in a few minutes. Coverage from RSS, synthesis from AI. You know what went into it and you control what the AI focuses on. You get the output in whatever format fits how you actually work.

How to get started

AI Brief is available to all paid RSS.app users. Each plan includes 5 AI credits per month; additional credits are available as an add-on.

To generate your first brief:

1. Open any feed in RSS.app.

2. Toggle on the AI Brief button.

3. Click Generate Brief.

The output is available immediately. Configure the AI model, personality, and source settings and push it to any connected integration from there.