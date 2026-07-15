LinkedIn to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly
Automatically post LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings to your Discord server. Monitor any company page or newsletter - share content in real-time. No coding required.
LinkedIn Integration
Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new post is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the LinkedIn to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and posts updates to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up LinkedIn to Discord Bot
Connect LinkedIn1
Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
LinkedIn + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share LinkedIn updates to Discord. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and professional communities worldwide.
Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between LinkedIn and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how posts appear in Discord. Customize embeds with text, images, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single LinkedIn source.
See LinkedIn to Discord in Action
Customize LinkedIn to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your LinkedIn to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how posts appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the LinkedIn to Discord Bot?
Sales & Business Development
Track target company updates in Discord. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and news.
Recruiting Teams
Share job postings and company culture content with your recruiting channel. Stay updated on hiring trends.
Professional Communities
Keep your Discord community informed about industry news, newsletters, and thought leadership content.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Discord Bot
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