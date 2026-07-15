LinkedIn to Email Bot: Get Updates in Your Inbox
Automatically receive LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings via email. Monitor any company page or newsletter - get content delivered to your inbox. No coding required.
LinkedIn Integration
Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.
Delivered to Email
Every new post is automatically sent to your email inbox.
Why Choose the LinkedIn to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and sends updates to your email automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up LinkedIn to Email Bot
Connect LinkedIn1
Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Add Your Email2
Enter your email address to receive updates. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, digest frequency, and email formatting.
LinkedIn + Email Integration
The easiest way to get LinkedIn updates delivered to your inbox. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and professionals worldwide.
Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate content delivery from LinkedIn to your inbox.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are delivered to your inbox within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Receive only what matters most.
Digest Options
Choose instant alerts or daily/weekly digests. Control when and how you receive updates.
Multiple Email Support
Send updates to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single LinkedIn source.
See LinkedIn to Email in Action
Who Uses the LinkedIn to Email Bot?
Sales & Business Development
Track target company updates in your inbox. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and news.
Recruiting Teams
Get job postings and company culture content delivered to your email. Stay updated on hiring trends.
Executives & Analysts
Monitor competitor and industry updates without logging into LinkedIn. Get briefings delivered to your inbox.
Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Email Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
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