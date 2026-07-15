Bots
LinkedIn to Email Bot
Automation Bot

LinkedIn to Email Bot: Get Updates in Your Inbox

Automatically receive LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings via email. Monitor any company page or newsletter - get content delivered to your inbox. No coding required.

LinkedIn Integration

Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.

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Delivered to Email

Every new post is automatically sent to your email inbox.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the LinkedIn to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and sends updates to your email automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up LinkedIn to Email Bot

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Connect LinkedIn

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Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Add Your Email

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Enter your email address to receive updates. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, digest frequency, and email formatting.

Create Your Bot Now →
LinkedIn + Email Integration

The easiest way to get LinkedIn updates delivered to your inbox. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and professionals worldwide.

Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate content delivery from LinkedIn to your inbox.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are delivered to your inbox within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Receive only what matters most.

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Digest Options

Choose instant alerts or daily/weekly digests. Control when and how you receive updates.

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Multiple Email Support

Send updates to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single LinkedIn source.

See LinkedIn to Email in Action

New LinkedIn post published
New LinkedIn post published
Automated
Delivered to your inbox instantly
Delivered to your inbox instantly

Who Uses the LinkedIn to Email Bot?

Sales & Business Development
Sales & Business Development

Track target company updates in your inbox. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and news.

Recruiting Teams
Recruiting Teams

Get job postings and company culture content delivered to your email. Stay updated on hiring trends.

Executives & Analysts
Executives & Analysts

Monitor competitor and industry updates without logging into LinkedIn. Get briefings delivered to your inbox.

Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Email Bot

How do I connect LinkedIn to Email?
Simply enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
How much does the LinkedIn to Email bot cost?
We offer flexible pricing plans starting at $9.99/month. All plans include automation features, and higher tiers unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's delivered to your email within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on content, type, or engagement metrics.
Can I customize how posts appear in emails?
Yes! Customize email format including subject lines, content layout, and included elements like images and links.
Does it work with company pages, newsletters, and job postings?
Yes, our bot supports LinkedIn company pages, newsletters, and job postings. Track any public LinkedIn content.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available