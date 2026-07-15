LinkedIn to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly
Automatically post LinkedIn company updates, newsletters, and job postings to your Slack workspace. Monitor any company page or newsletter - share content in real-time. No coding required.
LinkedIn Integration
Create an RSS feed from any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the LinkedIn to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss company updates. Your bot monitors LinkedIn pages around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up LinkedIn to Slack Bot
Connect LinkedIn1
Enter any LinkedIn company page, newsletter, or job posting URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our app to your Slack workspace and select a channel. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
Posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
LinkedIn + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share LinkedIn updates to Slack. Trusted by sales teams, recruiters, and enterprise teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for LinkedIn to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between LinkedIn and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Content Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, content type, or engagement. Share only what matters most.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize messages with text, images, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Slack channels from a single LinkedIn source.
See LinkedIn to Slack in Action
Who Uses the LinkedIn to Slack Bot?
Sales & Business Development
Track target company updates in Slack. Monitor prospects and customers for buying signals and competitive intelligence.
Recruiting Teams
Share job postings and company culture content with your HR channel. Stay updated on hiring trends and talent market.
Marketing Teams
Monitor competitor content and industry thought leaders. Keep your team informed about market trends.
Frequently Asked Questions: LinkedIn to Slack Bot
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