Google News Widgets for Your Website

These widgets, embedded on your website, display news and headlines from Google News. They can be easily customized to fit your website's design and added using code snippets.

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Benefits of using Google News Widgets

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Customizable News Feeds

Users select news content (e.g. local, trending, custom) to display on their website for targeted relevance

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Increased engagement

Real-time news on website boosts engagement by keeping visitors informed and up-to-date

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Improved Website Traffic

Google News displayed on website may boost traffic by attracting visitors with new and fresh content

Google News Widgets can be used

Adding Widget to Website Homepage

Users select news content (local, trending, custom) to provide targeted and relevant news to their audience

Adding Widget to Website Homepage

Creating a Video Page

Create a website dedicated to news and add a Google News Widget to it so that users can receive the latest news

Creating a Video Page

Using Widget on Blog

Add Google News Widget to blog sidebar for readers to access fresh news without leaving your blog

Using Widget on Blog

Adding a Widget to an News Webpage

Add Google News Widget to event webpage for visitors to access event info and industry news quickly

Adding a Widget to an News Webpage

Advantages of Google News Widgets

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Easy to use

Google News Widgets are user-friendly and easily without the need for any technical skills or coding knowledge

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Personalization

Customize video content on your website with YouTube Widgets. Options for player size, layout, and color scheme, as well as mobile-responsiveness

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Dynamic Content

Google News Widgets are updated automatically, provides readers with the latest news. This allows your website to remain up-to-date and interesting

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Improve Engagement

Google News Widgets can help improve user engagement by showing them the latest news updates in real time, which they can view directly on your website or blog.

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Improved SEO

Google News Widgets can help improve the search engine optimization of your website, as they show visitors relevant and targeted content that can attract more traffic

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History Tracking

Access a full timeline of detected changes for easier audits, reporting, and analysis.

Where can People use Google News Widgets?

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News Websites

News websites can use Google News Widgets to display news on topics. This can help visitors quickly find information that interests them and increase the time spent on the website

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Blogs

Bloggers can use Google News Widgets to add additional content and value to their blog. By displaying the latest news and articles related to their blog's topic or niche, bloggers can attract new readers

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Business Websites

Business websites can use Google News Widgets to display news related to the industry or topics related to their products and services. This can help increase interest in the business

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Personal Websites

People can use Google News W idgets on websites to display news on topics of interest to them. This can help create an informative page that will be of interest to their loved ones

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Jun 10, 2025

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