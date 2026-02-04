Advanced: The RSS Builder

Why the RSS Builder Exists

While the standard Generator uses automated pattern recognition for common web layouts (like news sites and blogs), the RSS.app Builder is designed for complex or unique web structures.

The web is inconsistent; many pages do not organize content in a way that automated systems can easily read. The Builder provides a manual override, allowing for the explicit selection of data fields to ensure the feed remains accurate and stable.

Why the RSS.app Builder is Necessary

Automatic detection works best when a site has clear, repeated sections. The Builder is used when a source page employs:

Unique Layouts. Content is nested in a way that standard algorithms might skip or misinterpret.

Content is nested in a way that standard algorithms might skip or misinterpret. Data Tables. Information is presented in rows and columns rather than traditional article cards.

Information is presented in rows and columns rather than traditional article cards. Delayed Loading. Content is injected into the page via JavaScript and requires specific timing to "appear" before it can be captured.

Content is injected into the page via JavaScript and requires specific timing to "appear" before it can be captured. Cluttered Views. Pages that mix headlines with unrelated sidebars, ads, or navigation menus in a single area.

Principle: The Builder trades convenience for precision. Use it when automatic extraction produces incomplete or incorrect results, or when you need guaranteed control over exactly what enters your feed.

Extraction Methods

Auto Mode: Guided Selection

Auto Mode is a hybrid approach that uses the speed of automation but lets the user define the boundaries of the data.

Defining the Container. The user points to the specific area of the page (a list, grid, or table) that holds the updates.

The user points to the specific area of the page (a list, grid, or table) that holds the updates. Pattern Recognition. Once the area is defined, RSS.app identifies the repeating patterns inside to find titles, links, and dates.

Once the area is defined, RSS.app identifies the repeating patterns inside to find titles, links, and dates. Validation.This is the preferred method for pages that have a clear structure but require the user to "point" the tool in the right direction.

Manual Mode: Full Control

Manual Mode gives you explicit control over every feed field. Instead of relying on automatic detection, you select specific elements for each piece of data:

Article container. The parent element holding all items.

The parent element holding all items. Item selector. The element representing a single item within the container.

The element representing a single item within the container. Title. The element containing the item's headline or name.

The element containing the item's headline or name. Link. The anchor element or attribute containing the item's URL.

The anchor element or attribute containing the item's URL. Description. The element containing summary text or content excerpt.

The element containing summary text or content excerpt. Image. The img element or background-image source for thumbnails.

The img element or background-image source for thumbnails. Date. The element containing publication or modification timestamps.

The element containing publication or modification timestamps. Author. The element containing creator attribution.

Each field can be selected by clicking on the page or by entering CSS selectors directly. The Builder shows a live preview as you configure, so you can verify each selection before saving.

Specialized Content Modes

The RSS Builder supports different extraction modes optimized for specific content types:

News Mode

Standard articles, blogs, and press releases. Expects a list or grid of items where each item has a title, link, and optional description, image, date, and author.

Table Mode

Data-heavy tables where each row is an update. Each table row becomes a feed item. Map columns to title, link, description, and other fields.

Change Detection Mode

Monitoring a single number or section for any edit. Instead of extracting multiple items, it detects when the selected content changes. Use for dashboards, status pages, or single-item listings.

Logs Mode

Chronological lists of events or activity histories. Expects timestamped entries in a vertical sequence. Handles date parsing for various log formats.

Any Element Mode

The most flexible mode. Select any repeating elements on the page to become feed items, regardless of their semantic structure. Use when other modes do not fit the page's organization.

Render JavaScript & Timeouts

Modern websites often load content dynamically through JavaScript. The Builder provides controls to handle this:

Render JavaScript. When enabled, the Builder uses a headless browser to execute JavaScript before extraction. This reveals content that would be invisible to simple HTTP requests.

Load timeout. Specifies how long to wait for the page to finish loading. Increase this value for pages with slow-loading content. Typical values range from 5 to 15 seconds.

Performance note: JavaScript rendering adds processing time. Use it only when content genuinely requires JavaScript to appear. For static pages, disable it to reduce refresh cycle duration.

Output Formats & Use Cases

Feeds created with the RSS Builder produce the same outputs as automatically generated feeds:

XML (RSS). For feed readers and traditional RSS-based workflows.

For feed readers and traditional RSS-based workflows. JSON. For APIs, web applications, and programmatic consumption.

For APIs, web applications, and programmatic consumption. CSV. For spreadsheets, databases, and data analysis tools.

The format choice depends on the consumer, not the extraction method. A feed built with Manual Mode is indistinguishable from an automatically generated feed once produced. Both are valid web feeds that work with the same tools.

When to Choose Builder vs Generator

Use the Generator when: The page looks like a standard blog or news site, and you want to be up and running in seconds.

Use the Builder when: The Generator misses specific data, the page layout is unusual, or when the feed must maintain a strict field mapping that survives minor front-end layout shifts.

The two tools are complementary. Most feeds work with the Generator. The Builder exists for the cases that need more control.