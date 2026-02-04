Advanced: The RSS Builder
Why the RSS Builder Exists
While the standard Generator uses automated pattern recognition for common web layouts (like news sites and blogs), the RSS.app Builder is designed for complex or unique web structures.
The web is inconsistent; many pages do not organize content in a way that automated systems can easily read. The Builder provides a manual override, allowing for the explicit selection of data fields to ensure the feed remains accurate and stable.
Why the RSS.app Builder is Necessary
Automatic detection works best when a site has clear, repeated sections. The Builder is used when a source page employs:
- Unique Layouts. Content is nested in a way that standard algorithms might skip or misinterpret.
- Data Tables. Information is presented in rows and columns rather than traditional article cards.
- Delayed Loading.Content is injected into the page via JavaScript and requires specific timing to "appear" before it can be captured.
- Cluttered Views. Pages that mix headlines with unrelated sidebars, ads, or navigation menus in a single area.
Principle: The Builder trades convenience for precision. Use it when automatic extraction produces incomplete or incorrect results, or when you need guaranteed control over exactly what enters your feed.
Extraction Methods
Auto Mode: Guided Selection
Auto Mode is a hybrid approach that uses the speed of automation but lets the user define the boundaries of the data.
- Defining the Container. The user points to the specific area of the page (a list, grid, or table) that holds the updates.
- Pattern Recognition. Once the area is defined, RSS.app identifies the repeating patterns inside to find titles, links, and dates.
- Validation.This is the preferred method for pages that have a clear structure but require the user to "point" the tool in the right direction.
Manual Mode: Full Control
Manual Mode gives you explicit control over every feed field. Instead of relying on automatic detection, you select specific elements for each piece of data:
- Article container. The parent element holding all items.
- Item selector. The element representing a single item within the container.
- Title.The element containing the item's headline or name.
- Link.The anchor element or attribute containing the item's URL.
- Description. The element containing summary text or content excerpt.
- Image. The img element or background-image source for thumbnails.
- Date. The element containing publication or modification timestamps.
- Author. The element containing creator attribution.
Each field can be selected by clicking on the page or by entering CSS selectors directly. The Builder shows a live preview as you configure, so you can verify each selection before saving.
Specialized Content Modes
The RSS Builder supports different extraction modes optimized for specific content types:
News Mode
Standard articles, blogs, and press releases. Expects a list or grid of items where each item has a title, link, and optional description, image, date, and author.
Table Mode
Data-heavy tables where each row is an update. Each table row becomes a feed item. Map columns to title, link, description, and other fields.
Change Detection Mode
Monitoring a single number or section for any edit. Instead of extracting multiple items, it detects when the selected content changes. Use for dashboards, status pages, or single-item listings.
Logs Mode
Chronological lists of events or activity histories. Expects timestamped entries in a vertical sequence. Handles date parsing for various log formats.
Any Element Mode
The most flexible mode. Select any repeating elements on the page to become feed items, regardless of their semantic structure. Use when other modes do not fit the page's organization.
Render JavaScript & Timeouts
Modern websites often load content dynamically through JavaScript. The Builder provides controls to handle this:
Render JavaScript. When enabled, the Builder uses a headless browser to execute JavaScript before extraction. This reveals content that would be invisible to simple HTTP requests.
Load timeout. Specifies how long to wait for the page to finish loading. Increase this value for pages with slow-loading content. Typical values range from 5 to 15 seconds.
Performance note: JavaScript rendering adds processing time. Use it only when content genuinely requires JavaScript to appear. For static pages, disable it to reduce refresh cycle duration.
Output Formats & Use Cases
Feeds created with the RSS Builder produce the same outputs as automatically generated feeds:
- XML (RSS). For feed readers and traditional RSS-based workflows.
- JSON. For APIs, web applications, and programmatic consumption.
- CSV. For spreadsheets, databases, and data analysis tools.
The format choice depends on the consumer, not the extraction method. A feed built with Manual Mode is indistinguishable from an automatically generated feed once produced. Both are valid web feeds that work with the same tools.
When to Choose Builder vs Generator
Use the Generator when: The page looks like a standard blog or news site, and you want to be up and running in seconds.
Use the Builder when: The Generator misses specific data, the page layout is unusual, or when the feed must maintain a strict field mapping that survives minor front-end layout shifts.
The two tools are complementary. Most feeds work with the Generator. The Builder exists for the cases that need more control.
Practical approach: Try the Generator first. If the results are incomplete or incorrect, open the Builder to refine. The Generator handles 80% of cases; the Builder handles the rest.
Frequently Asked Questions
When should I use the Builder instead of the Generator?
Use the Builder when automatic extraction does not capture the content you need—unusual layouts, nested structures, tables, logs, or when you need precise control over which elements become feed fields. Start with the Generator; switch to Builder if results are incomplete.
Can I switch between Auto Mode and Manual Mode?
Yes. You can start in Auto Mode to quickly identify the content container, then switch to Manual Mode to refine individual field selections. The modes are complementary, not exclusive.
What is the difference between News and Table content modes?
News mode expects article-style content with titles, links, and descriptions in a vertical list. Table mode expects row-and-column structures where each row becomes a feed item and columns map to fields. Choose based on how the source page organizes its content.
How long should I set the JavaScript timeout?
Start with 5-10 seconds for most pages. If content still does not appear, increase gradually. Very slow pages may need 15-20 seconds. Longer timeouts increase processing time but ensure dynamic content loads completely.
Can I use CSS selectors in Manual Mode?
Yes. Manual Mode allows you to specify CSS selectors for precise element targeting. This is useful for pages with complex or deeply nested structures where click-based selection is difficult.
What happens if my CSS selectors stop matching?
If selectors return no matches, the feed will not update with new items. RSS.app can notify you of persistent extraction failures. When notified, revisit the Builder to update selectors for the new page structure.
Can I extract content that requires scrolling to reveal?
The Builder captures content visible after JavaScript rendering. For infinite scroll pages, content above the fold is captured. If critical content requires scrolling, consider whether it appears in the initial page load or requires interaction.
Does the Builder support extracting from multiple containers?
Each feed configuration targets a single container. For pages with multiple content sections you need to monitor, create separate feeds for each container and optionally bundle them together.
Can I preview the feed before saving?
Yes. The Builder shows a live preview of extracted items as you configure selectors. Verify that titles, links, and other fields populate correctly before saving the feed configuration.
What is Change Detection mode used for?
Change Detection mode monitors a single element or section for any modification, not just new items. Use it for pages that update in place—dashboards, status pages, or single-item listings where the content itself changes rather than new items appearing.