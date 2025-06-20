Style Your Stories with the Magazine Widget
Display your content in a clean, editorial layout with images, headlines, and short previews. No coding required.Create My Magazine Widget
Why Choose the Magazine Widget?
Magazine helps you share content in a clean, eye-catching format that’s quick to set up and easy to read.
Visually Rich Layout
Show stories with images, clear titles, and short previews that draw people in.
Multiple Sources
Mix posts from different sources into one smooth stream.
Better Reading Experience
Keep readers engaged with a clean layout that’s simple to browse.
Widgets From the Platforms You Use Most
Generate a feed from your favorite platform and we’ll turn it into a widget instantly.
Instagram Widget
Create feeds from public Instagram profiles.
LinkedIn Widget
Create feeds from LinkedIn jobs, newsletters, or company pages.
X Widget
Create feeds from public X profiles, hashtags, lists, or search results.
TikTok Widget
Create feeds from public TikTok profiles.
YouTube Widget
Create feeds from Youtube channels, playlists, or search results.
Facebook Widget
Create feeds from public Facebook pages or groups.
Google News Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Threads Widget
Create feeds from subreddits or search results.
Reddit Widget
Create feeds from subreddits, comment threads, or keyword searches.
Bluesky Widget
Generate feeds from public Bluesky profiles, posts, or hashtags.
Telegram Widget
Build feeds from public Telegram channels, groups, or message searches.
& More
Explore additional widgets and sources, from websites to niche platforms.
Key Features of the Magazine Widget
Ready to Use in Seconds
When you generate a web feed, your Magazine widget is created at the same time. No extra setup needed.
Advanced Filters
Hide unwanted content, block keywords, and remove duplicates for a cleaner look.
Easy to Customize
Tweak layouts, spacing, and styles to match your site.
Responsive by Design
Adapts automatically to desktop, tablet, and mobile.
No Coding Required
Copy one code snippet, paste it into your site, and see it live instantly.
Your Magazine Widget in 3 Steps
generateTitle1
Pick any site or source. The moment you generate a feed, your Magazine widget is built automatically.
Customize Magazine2
Want to tweak the look? Adjust layouts and filters with a few clicks.
Add to Website3
Grab the code snippet, and drop it into your site. That’s it.
What You Get With the Magazine Widget
Showcase Stories with Style
Give your content a professional look that builds trust and keeps readers interested.
Pull From Multiple Sources
Merge content from different sources into one cohesive and appealing view.
Keep Readers Engaged
Help visitors stay longer with a layout that’s easy to explore and made to be clicked.
Match Your Brand
Adjust fonts, colors, and styles to make the widget feel like part of your site.
Load Fast, Scroll Smooth
Built to be lightweight so pages load quickly and run without lag.
Launch in Minutes
No coding needed. Just customize and paste a single line of code.
Most Popular Website Builders
Connect and embed widgets into the world’s leading website builders: Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, and more. No plugins or extra setup required. Just paste one line of code and you’re live.
Display products, blogs, or updates on Shopify.
Show the latest updates directly on your Wix site.
Embed widgets on any HTML page in seconds.
Add live news widgets to your WordPress site.
Enhance your site with fresh content.
Keep visitors engaged with live news on Weebly.
Auto-update your Drupal site with news feeds.
Share live content on Joomla with no coding.
Who Uses the Magazine Widget?
Perfect for teams, creators, and publishers who want to share content in a clean, editorial layout without extra effort.
Media & News Sites
Present breaking news and feature stories in a professional format.
Bloggers
Showcase your posts in a display that encourages exploration.
E-commerce
Highlight products or collections in a polished, editorial style.
Corporate Websites
Share updates, case studies, or team news in a well-organized format.
Built for SEO and Accessibility
The Magazine widget is built to help more people find and use your site. Fast-loading, SEO-friendly, and fully accessible.
Fast Performance
Designed for quick load times to keep visitors engaged and reduce bounce rates.
SEO-Friendly Markup
Structured HTML ensures search engines can easily index your content.
WCAG-compliant
Fully accessible for all users, including those using assistive technologies.
What Users Love About RSS.app
Jun 20, 2025
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Jun 10, 2025
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.
I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.
Jun 2, 2025
Above and Beyond Help
As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.
May 29, 2025
Highly recommend RSS.app
Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.
May 5, 2025
RSS.app has been fantastic
RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.
Apr 30, 2025
RSS.app Great product & Service
Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.