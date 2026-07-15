Monitor Brand Mentions Across the Web

RSS.app converts brand mentions from Reddit, Google News, review platforms, and thousands of other sites into structured RSS feeds. Route those feeds into Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any automation tool your team already uses.

Start Monitoring
  • Track brand keywords across Reddit, Google News, Trustpilot, and more
  • Deliver mentions to Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any RSS-compatible tool
  • Eliminate manual searching with scheduled feed updates every 15–60 minutes

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Teams Monitor Social Mentions

Monitor Reddit Brand Mentions

From niche subreddits to the front page, RSS.app monitors Reddit 24/7 for your brand keywords. Skip the manual searching and get automated alerts for new posts delivered wherever your team works. Set up custom filters to eliminate noise and only see the discussions that matter.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordEmailEmailTelegramTelegram

Reddit → Slack

Route mentions to #marketing-alerts to engage with customers in real-time.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Reddit → Discord

Keep community managers ahead of the curve with a dedicated #reddit-watch channel.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Reddit → Email Digest

A clean daily summary of brand sentiment for stakeholders and leadership.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Reddit → Telegram

Instant, mobile-friendly alerts for high-priority keywords while on the go.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Reddit discussions surface unfiltered customer sentiment before it reaches mainstream channels. Monitoring Reddit helps teams catch product feedback, support issues, and emerging trends early.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Reddit MonitoringView Setup Guide

Monitor Google News Mentions

Track global headlines, industry trends, and competitor press coverage as it happens. RSS.app monitors Google News 24/7 for your brand or product name, delivering organized press mentions to your team's preferred channels. Filter by region or language to ensure you only see the news that impacts your business.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierMakeMakeCSVCSV

Google News → Slack Channel

Send real-time alerts to #pr-tracking or #newsroom so your team can react to press coverage immediately.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Google News → Email Digest

A clean daily or weekly "Media Briefing" for leadership, summarizing all brand mentions in a single email.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Google News → Zapier / Make

Automate your media tracking by triggering workflows the second new coverage is detected.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Google News → CSV / Excel

Automatically build a historical press log for monthly PR reporting and share of voice analysis.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appCSVCSV
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Google News mentions indicate press coverage and public visibility. Monitoring these helps PR teams respond to coverage quickly and track media sentiment over time.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up News MonitoringView Setup Guide

Monitor Review Platforms

Customer reviews on Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra shape buying decisions before prospects ever visit your website. RSS.app monitors these platforms continuously and delivers every new review to your team the moment it publishes. Respond to negative feedback before it damages your reputation, engage with promoters while their experience is fresh, and surface 5-star reviews as social proof across your marketing channels.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordEmailEmailMakeMakeZapierZapierWebsiteWebsite Widgets

Trustpilot Reviews → Slack Bot

Route every new Trustpilot review to #customer-feedback so your support team can respond to negative reviews within minutes and thank promoters publicly.

ReviewsReviewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

G2 & Capterra Reviews → Email Alert

Send immediate email notifications to your Customer Success lead whenever a new B2B review is posted, ensuring no enterprise feedback goes unacknowledged.

ReviewsReviewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Positive Reviews → Carousel Widget

Filter for 4 and 5-star reviews and display them as a rotating social proof carousel on your pricing page, homepage, or landing pages.

ReviewsReviewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

All Reviews → Make / Zapier Pipeline

Push every new review into Make or Zapier to auto-categorize by sentiment, log to Google Sheets for quarterly reporting, and trigger escalation workflows for low-star ratings.

ReviewsReviewsRSS.appRSS.appMakeMake
Set Up

Strategic Insight

The brands that respond fastest to reviews earn the highest trust scores. Automated review monitoring closes the gap between when a customer posts feedback and when your team takes action, turning every review into an opportunity to protect your reputation or amplify social proof.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Review MonitoringView Setup Guide

Display Brand Mentions on Your Website

Turn brand mentions into social proof for your customers or actionable insights for your team. Use RSS.app widgets to embed live, auto-updating feeds directly on your public website or your internal dashboards. Show the world what people are saying, or keep your staff synced with timely feedback, all without writing any code.

Works With

WebsiteWordPressWebsiteSquarespaceWebsiteWixWebsiteShopifyWebsiteWeeblyNotionNotionHTMLCustom HTML

Trustpilot Reviews → News Wall Widget

Showcase customer love on your Home or Pricing page with a modern, card-based grid.

ReviewsReviewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Reddit Mentions → List Widget

A clean, compact scrollable list of the latest discussions.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Google News → Ticker Widget

Add a live, scrolling "pulse" of brand headlines to your internal PR portal.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

All-in-One Social Proof Carousel

Aggregate Trustpilot, Reddit, and News mentions into a single, interactive Carousel in your Notion or Company Wiki.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Displaying social proof on your website builds trust with visitors. A live mention feed shows that your brand has an active presence across the web.

Watch Tutorial
Explore RSS WidgetsView Setup Guide

Send Mentions to Zapier, Make, or n8n

Stop just reading mentions and start processing them. RSS.app feeds act as infrastructure for your brand data, working with automation platforms to trigger workflows.

Works With

ZapierZapierMakeMaken8nn8nWebhooksWebhooksJSONJSONCSVCSV

Brand Mentions → AI Sentiment Analysis

Pipe your Reddit or Google News feeds into Zapier or n8n for summaries by ChatGPT.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Media Hits → Automated PR Log

Automatically sync new Google News coverage directly to Google Sheets or Airtable.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appMakeMake
Set Up

High-Engagement Mentions → Ticket System

Route critical Reddit comments or negative reviews directly to your support team via Zendesk or HubSpot.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Brand Mentions → Social Media Reposting

Automatically share positive Google News hits or top Reddit threads to your Twitter (X) or Facebook Page.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appn8nn8n
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Connecting RSS feeds to automation platforms lets teams build custom workflows without vendor lock-in. The feed remains portable regardless of which automation tool you use.

Watch Tutorial
Create Brand FeedView Setup Guide

What You Can Do With Brand Data

RSS.app provides the tools you need to clean, translate, and scale your brand intelligence.

Advanced Filters

Filter by specific keywords or patterns to ensure your team only sees the mentions that matter.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate entries so your team only sees unique mentions.

Global Translation

Automatically translate brand sentiment into 40+ languages.

Feed Bundles

Merge Reddit, Google News, and Review feeds into one single feed.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export your data exactly how you need it: RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV.

Webhooks & Automation

Connect feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.

Deliver Brand Alerts Anywhere

One RSS feed. Any destination.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a standardized XML data format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your brand mention feeds, so the data remains usable beyond a single integration.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app creates structured RSS feeds from web sources like Reddit, Google News, and review platforms. You provide the keywords and sources you want to monitor, and RSS.app generates a feed URL that updates on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan). You can then connect that feed to Slack, Discord, email, or any other RSS-compatible tool.

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content matching your keywords and adds any new items to the feed.

Yes. RSS.app handles the connection to Reddit. You do not need Reddit API credentials or developer access. Simply provide the subreddits or search terms you want to monitor, and RSS.app generates the feed.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from Reddit, Google News, review sites, and other sources into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL to monitor instead of managing multiple feeds separately.

Yes. RSS.app feeds are standard RSS/XML, which is natively supported by Zapier, Make, n8n, and most automation platforms. Add your feed URL as an RSS trigger in any of these tools to start building workflows.

RSS.app applies content-based deduplication to identify and remove duplicate entries. If the same mention appears across multiple sources or is cross-posted, it will only appear once in your feed.

You can monitor Reddit, Google News, Trustpilot, G2, Capterra, blogs, forums, and thousands of other websites. Any site that RSS.app can generate a feed from can be used as a monitoring source.

RSS.app provides keyword-based filtering to include or exclude mentions by specific terms. You can create filters to surface negative feedback, product mentions, competitor comparisons, or any other keyword pattern.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

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