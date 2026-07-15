Monitor Review Platforms

Customer reviews on Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra shape buying decisions before prospects ever visit your website. RSS.app monitors these platforms continuously and delivers every new review to your team the moment it publishes. Respond to negative feedback before it damages your reputation, engage with promoters while their experience is fresh, and surface 5-star reviews as social proof across your marketing channels.

Works With

Slack Slack Discord Discord Email Email Make Make Zapier Zapier Website Widgets Website Widgets

Trustpilot Reviews → Slack Bot Route every new Trustpilot review to #customer-feedback so your support team can respond to negative reviews within minutes and thank promoters publicly. Reviews Reviews → RSS.app RSS.app → Slack Slack Set Up G2 & Capterra Reviews → Email Alert Send immediate email notifications to your Customer Success lead whenever a new B2B review is posted, ensuring no enterprise feedback goes unacknowledged. Reviews Reviews → RSS.app RSS.app → Email Email Set Up Positive Reviews → Carousel Widget Filter for 4 and 5-star reviews and display them as a rotating social proof carousel on your pricing page, homepage, or landing pages. Reviews Reviews → RSS.app RSS.app → HTML HTML Set Up All Reviews → Make / Zapier Pipeline Push every new review into Make or Zapier to auto-categorize by sentiment, log to Google Sheets for quarterly reporting, and trigger escalation workflows for low-star ratings. Reviews Reviews → RSS.app RSS.app → Make Make Set Up