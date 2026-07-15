Monitor Brand Mentions Across the Web
RSS.app converts brand mentions from Reddit, Google News, review platforms, and thousands of other sites into structured RSS feeds. Route those feeds into Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any automation tool your team already uses.
- Track brand keywords across Reddit, Google News, Trustpilot, and more
- Deliver mentions to Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any RSS-compatible tool
- Eliminate manual searching with scheduled feed updates every 15–60 minutes
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Teams Monitor Social Mentions
Monitor Reddit Brand Mentions
From niche subreddits to the front page, RSS.app monitors Reddit 24/7 for your brand keywords. Skip the manual searching and get automated alerts for new posts delivered wherever your team works. Set up custom filters to eliminate noise and only see the discussions that matter.
Works With
Reddit → Slack
Route mentions to #marketing-alerts to engage with customers in real-time.
Reddit → Discord
Keep community managers ahead of the curve with a dedicated #reddit-watch channel.
Reddit → Email Digest
A clean daily summary of brand sentiment for stakeholders and leadership.
Reddit → Telegram
Instant, mobile-friendly alerts for high-priority keywords while on the go.
Strategic Insight
Reddit discussions surface unfiltered customer sentiment before it reaches mainstream channels. Monitoring Reddit helps teams catch product feedback, support issues, and emerging trends early.
Monitor Google News Mentions
Track global headlines, industry trends, and competitor press coverage as it happens. RSS.app monitors Google News 24/7 for your brand or product name, delivering organized press mentions to your team's preferred channels. Filter by region or language to ensure you only see the news that impacts your business.
Works With
Google News → Slack Channel
Send real-time alerts to #pr-tracking or #newsroom so your team can react to press coverage immediately.
Google News → Email Digest
A clean daily or weekly "Media Briefing" for leadership, summarizing all brand mentions in a single email.
Google News → Zapier / Make
Automate your media tracking by triggering workflows the second new coverage is detected.
Google News → CSV / Excel
Automatically build a historical press log for monthly PR reporting and share of voice analysis.
Strategic Insight
Google News mentions indicate press coverage and public visibility. Monitoring these helps PR teams respond to coverage quickly and track media sentiment over time.
Monitor Review Platforms
Customer reviews on Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra shape buying decisions before prospects ever visit your website. RSS.app monitors these platforms continuously and delivers every new review to your team the moment it publishes. Respond to negative feedback before it damages your reputation, engage with promoters while their experience is fresh, and surface 5-star reviews as social proof across your marketing channels.
Works With
Trustpilot Reviews → Slack Bot
Route every new Trustpilot review to #customer-feedback so your support team can respond to negative reviews within minutes and thank promoters publicly.
G2 & Capterra Reviews → Email Alert
Send immediate email notifications to your Customer Success lead whenever a new B2B review is posted, ensuring no enterprise feedback goes unacknowledged.
Positive Reviews → Carousel Widget
Filter for 4 and 5-star reviews and display them as a rotating social proof carousel on your pricing page, homepage, or landing pages.
All Reviews → Make / Zapier Pipeline
Push every new review into Make or Zapier to auto-categorize by sentiment, log to Google Sheets for quarterly reporting, and trigger escalation workflows for low-star ratings.
Strategic Insight
The brands that respond fastest to reviews earn the highest trust scores. Automated review monitoring closes the gap between when a customer posts feedback and when your team takes action, turning every review into an opportunity to protect your reputation or amplify social proof.
Display Brand Mentions on Your Website
Turn brand mentions into social proof for your customers or actionable insights for your team. Use RSS.app widgets to embed live, auto-updating feeds directly on your public website or your internal dashboards. Show the world what people are saying, or keep your staff synced with timely feedback, all without writing any code.
Works With
Trustpilot Reviews → News Wall Widget
Showcase customer love on your Home or Pricing page with a modern, card-based grid.
Reddit Mentions → List Widget
A clean, compact scrollable list of the latest discussions.
Google News → Ticker Widget
Add a live, scrolling "pulse" of brand headlines to your internal PR portal.
All-in-One Social Proof Carousel
Aggregate Trustpilot, Reddit, and News mentions into a single, interactive Carousel in your Notion or Company Wiki.
Strategic Insight
Displaying social proof on your website builds trust with visitors. A live mention feed shows that your brand has an active presence across the web.
Send Mentions to Zapier, Make, or n8n
Stop just reading mentions and start processing them. RSS.app feeds act as infrastructure for your brand data, working with automation platforms to trigger workflows.
Works With
Brand Mentions → AI Sentiment Analysis
Pipe your Reddit or Google News feeds into Zapier or n8n for summaries by ChatGPT.
Media Hits → Automated PR Log
Automatically sync new Google News coverage directly to Google Sheets or Airtable.
High-Engagement Mentions → Ticket System
Route critical Reddit comments or negative reviews directly to your support team via Zendesk or HubSpot.
Brand Mentions → Social Media Reposting
Automatically share positive Google News hits or top Reddit threads to your Twitter (X) or Facebook Page.
Strategic Insight
Connecting RSS feeds to automation platforms lets teams build custom workflows without vendor lock-in. The feed remains portable regardless of which automation tool you use.
What You Can Do With Brand Data
RSS.app provides the tools you need to clean, translate, and scale your brand intelligence.
Advanced Filters
Filter by specific keywords or patterns to ensure your team only sees the mentions that matter.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate entries so your team only sees unique mentions.
Global Translation
Automatically translate brand sentiment into 40+ languages.
Feed Bundles
Merge Reddit, Google News, and Review feeds into one single feed.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export your data exactly how you need it: RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV.
Webhooks & Automation
Connect feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.
Deliver Brand Alerts Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any destination.
RSS is a standardized XML data format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your brand mention feeds, so the data remains usable beyond a single integration.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app creates structured RSS feeds from web sources like Reddit, Google News, and review platforms. You provide the keywords and sources you want to monitor, and RSS.app generates a feed URL that updates on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan). You can then connect that feed to Slack, Discord, email, or any other RSS-compatible tool.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content matching your keywords and adds any new items to the feed.
Yes. RSS.app handles the connection to Reddit. You do not need Reddit API credentials or developer access. Simply provide the subreddits or search terms you want to monitor, and RSS.app generates the feed.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from Reddit, Google News, review sites, and other sources into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL to monitor instead of managing multiple feeds separately.
Yes. RSS.app feeds are standard RSS/XML, which is natively supported by Zapier, Make, n8n, and most automation platforms. Add your feed URL as an RSS trigger in any of these tools to start building workflows.
RSS.app applies content-based deduplication to identify and remove duplicate entries. If the same mention appears across multiple sources or is cross-posted, it will only appear once in your feed.
You can monitor Reddit, Google News, Trustpilot, G2, Capterra, blogs, forums, and thousands of other websites. Any site that RSS.app can generate a feed from can be used as a monitoring source.
RSS.app provides keyword-based filtering to include or exclude mentions by specific terms. You can create filters to surface negative feedback, product mentions, competitor comparisons, or any other keyword pattern.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.