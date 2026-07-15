Monitor Competitors Without the Manual Work

RSS.app converts competitor blogs, LinkedIn pages, job postings, newsletters, pricing pages, and media mentions into structured RSS feeds. Aggregate everything into one feed and send updates to Slack, Discord, Telegram, email, or any automation tool.

Start MonitoringSee How It Works
  • Track competitor blogs, LinkedIn activity, job postings, and pricing changes
  • Aggregate updates from multiple competitors into one structured feed
  • Replace manual checking with scheduled feed updates every 15–60 minutes

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Teams Monitor Competitors

Pricing & Product Page Monitoring

RSS.app monitors competitor pages for pricing and content changes, automatically sending updates to your team so you can track market activity without constant manual checks.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierJSONJSON

Pricing Changes → Slack

Send instant alerts to #pricing-alerts so your sales team can adjust quotes and remain competitive in real-time.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
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Pricing Changes → Zapier → Google Sheets

Sync price change data to a Google Sheet to track competitor pricing history and seasonal trends.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
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Pricing Changes → JSON

Use JSON feeds to push new product launches into your internal dashboard or proprietary research tool.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
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Pricing Changes → Email

Use the Email Digest to send a weekly summary of all competitor product updates to management’s inbox.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
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Strategic Insight

Pricing changes often signal competitive strategy shifts. Detecting them early gives your team time to evaluate positioning and respond before customers notice.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Price MonitoringView Setup Guide

Competitor Blog & Content Updates

RSS.app automatically discovers or generates RSS feeds from competitor blogs and product pages. Know immediately when a competitor publishes new content, launches a feature, or shifts their messaging.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordEmailEmailTelegramTelegram

Blog Posts → Slack

Route new competitor blog posts to #competitive-intel so your marketing team can analyze positioning and respond with counter-content.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
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Product Updates → Discord

Share competitor feature announcements in your product team’s Discord channel to inform roadmap decisions.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
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Blog Digest → Email

Deliver a weekly summary of all competitor blog activity to leadership’s inbox for strategic review.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
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Content Updates → Telegram

Get instant mobile alerts when competitors publish new content so you never miss a launch or announcement.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
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Strategic Insight

Competitor blog posts and product updates reveal roadmap priorities and marketing positioning. Tracking these consistently helps product and marketing teams stay informed without manual effort.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Blog MonitoringView Setup Guide

LinkedIn Activity Monitoring

Monitor competitor LinkedIn pages for new job postings, company updates, and thought leadership content. Hiring trends signal expansion, product investment, or geographic growth—all publicly available intel you can track automatically.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramZapierZapierEmailEmail

Job Postings → Slack

Track when competitors post new roles. A surge in engineering hires may signal new product development. Sales hiring suggests market expansion.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
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Company Posts → Telegram

Get instant alerts for competitor LinkedIn posts—partnership announcements, thought leadership, and marketing messaging—directly on your phone.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
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Hiring Activity → Zapier → Sheets

Automatically log competitor job postings to a Google Sheet for quarterly hiring trend analysis and competitive reports.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
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LinkedIn Updates → Email Digest

Deliver a weekly roundup of all competitor LinkedIn activity—new posts, job listings, and company milestones—to your leadership team.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
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Strategic Insight

LinkedIn is the most public signal of corporate strategy. Job postings, company updates, and leadership content all reveal where competitors are investing. These signals are public, structured, and free to monitor.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up LinkedIn MonitoringView Setup Guide

Google News & Press Coverage

Create RSS feeds from Google News search results for competitor names, products, or executives. Track press coverage, funding announcements, and industry mentions automatically instead of manually searching every morning.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierCSVCSV

Competitor News → Slack

Route competitor press coverage to #competitive-intel so your team sees funding announcements, partnerships, and market moves as they happen.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
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News Digest → Email

Send a daily summary of all competitor press mentions to your leadership team for strategic review.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
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Press Coverage → Zapier

Trigger automated workflows when competitors appear in the news—log to a CRM, notify sales, or update an internal dashboard.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
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News Archive → CSV

Export competitor press mentions to CSV for quarterly competitive reports and trend analysis.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appCSVCSV
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Strategic Insight

Press coverage indicates market positioning, funding events, and partnership activity. Monitoring competitor news helps teams anticipate market moves and adjust strategy.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up News MonitoringView Setup Guide

Competitor Newsletters

Convert competitor email newsletters into RSS feeds using RSS.app’s email-to-RSS feature. Subscribe with a dedicated email address and every newsletter gets converted into a feed item you can route, filter, and archive.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordEmailEmailMakeMake

Newsletters → Slack

Route competitor newsletters to a dedicated Slack channel so your marketing team can analyze messaging, promotions, and content strategy.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
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Newsletters → Discord

Share competitor newsletters in your team’s Discord for collaborative analysis and quick discussion.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
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Newsletter Digest → Email

Consolidate all competitor newsletters into one daily digest instead of cluttering individual inboxes.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
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Newsletters → Make

Feed competitor newsletters into Make scenarios to extract key themes, log to a database, or trigger internal alerts.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appMakeMake
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Strategic Insight

Newsletters reveal content strategy, product updates, and promotional tactics that competitors use to engage their audience. Tracking these provides direct insight into their communication approach.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Newsletter Monitoring

Multi-Source Competitor Bundle

Use Feed Bundles to combine blog, LinkedIn, news, newsletter, and pricing feeds from one or more competitors into a single unified RSS feed. One URL gives your team a complete competitive picture—connect it to any automation platform for downstream processing.

Works With

ZapierZapierMakeMaken8nn8nWebhooksWebhooks

All Sources → Zapier

Trigger Zapier automations from any competitor update—log to CRM, notify teams, or update dashboards based on source type.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
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All Sources → Make

Build advanced Make scenarios that route competitor updates by type: pricing to sales, hiring to HR, press to PR.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appMakeMake
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All Sources → n8n

Use n8n’s RSS trigger to build custom self-hosted workflows for competitor intelligence—no vendor lock-in.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appn8nn8n
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All Sources → Webhooks

Push every competitor update to your own API endpoint for custom processing, storage, or integration with internal tools.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
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Strategic Insight

A unified competitor feed gives teams one place to monitor all competitive activity. Combined with automation platforms, this enables custom alerting, archiving, and analysis workflows.

Watch Tutorial
Create Competitor Bundle

What You Can Do With Competitor Data

RSS.app provides the tools you need to clean, translate, and scale your competitive intelligence.

Advanced Filters

Filter by specific keywords or patterns to ensure your team only sees the mentions that matter.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate entries so your team only sees unique mentions.

Global Translation

Automatically translate brand sentiment and foreign-language competitor updates into 40+ languages.

Feed Bundles

Merge Reddit, Google News, and Review feeds into one single, centralized data stream.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export your data exactly how you need it: RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV.

Webhooks & Automation

Connect feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers for custom internal workflows.

Send Competitor Updates Anywhere

One feed. Any destination.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your competitor monitoring feeds, keeping the data portable and vendor-neutral.

Frequently Asked Questions

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed.

Yes. RSS.app can generate RSS feeds from LinkedIn company pages to track posts and updates. You do not need LinkedIn API credentials. Provide the company page URL and RSS.app generates the feed.

Yes. RSS.app generates RSS feeds from LinkedIn job listing pages. You can monitor specific companies or search results to track new role postings and hiring trends.

Yes. RSS.app’s email-to-RSS feature lets you subscribe to competitor newsletters using a dedicated email address. Each newsletter is converted into a feed item that you can route to Slack, Discord, or any other destination.

Yes. RSS.app can monitor any web page for content changes, including pricing pages. When the page content changes, a new feed item is generated with the updated content.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple competitors and multiple source types (blog, LinkedIn, news, etc.) into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL to monitor for all competitive intelligence.

Yes. RSS.app feeds are standard RSS/XML, which is natively supported by Slack (via RSS bot), Zapier, Make, n8n, and most automation platforms. Add your feed URL to start receiving updates.

RSS.app applies content-based deduplication to identify and remove duplicate entries. If the same article or update appears across multiple sources, it will only appear once in your feed.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

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