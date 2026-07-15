Automated Threat Intelligence Pipeline
Filter raw vulnerability disclosures, researcher signals, and vendor advisories into prioritized alerts routed to the right responders. Cut alert fatigue and shrink mean time to response across your SOC.
- Filter CVE disclosures and NVD updates by keyword so your team only sees what affects your stack
- Route threat intelligence to Slack, Discord, Telegram, SOC widgets, or directly into SIEM/SOAR webhooks
- Pipe structured JSON or XML feeds into Zapier, Make, or n8n to trigger automated triage workflows
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How SOC Teams Automate Threat Intelligence
High-Priority Vulnerability & CVE Alerts
Cut through the noise by filtering out everything irrelevant so responders only see vulnerabilities that impact your specific tech stack. Automating CVE distribution compresses MTTR from hours to minutes and keeps analysts focused on remediation instead of triage.
Works With
NVD & Vendor Bulletins → Slack
CVE Databases → RSS.app Filters → Slack. Immediately routes only relevant vulnerability disclosures to your security team’s triage channel.
Zero-Day Research → SOC Dashboard
Researcher Blogs/LinkedIn → Deduplicate → HTML Widget. Displays a live-updating feed of emerging “wild” exploits directly on your internal SOC monitor.
Threat Actor Signals → Automation Webhook
Dark Web Monitoring/Forums → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Send raw threat intelligence into your SOAR platform to trigger automations.
Patch Advisories → Weekly Intelligence Digest
Vendor Security Pages → Aggregate → Email. Combine a week of vendor security announcements into one structured digest for stakeholders.
Strategic Insight
The window between CVE disclosure and active exploitation is shrinking. Keyword-filtered distribution ensures your team only responds to vulnerabilities that touch your stack — eliminating alert fatigue and accelerating remediation.
Threat Intelligence & Researcher Signals
Security researchers often publish breakthroughs on LinkedIn and niche blogs days before official CERT or vendor bulletins. Automating this early-warning stream collapses MTTR by surfacing threats while they’re still being disclosed, not after the attacker has moved on.
Works With
Researcher LinkedIn → SOC Wall Widget
LinkedIn → RSS.app → HTML/JS Widget. Displays a live “Threat Wall” on your SOC monitors with insights from top-tier analysts.
Threat Research Blogs → Slack Channel
CrowdStrike/Mandiant Blogs → RSS.app → Slack. Routes new APT research directly into your threat-hunting channel for triage.
Malware Analysis → Discord Bot
Security Blogs → RSS.app → Discord. Syncs technical malware breakdowns directly into your incident response workspace.
Subreddit Threat Hunting → SIEM Webhook
r/netsec → RSS.app → Webhooks. Push community signals directly into your SIEM or SOAR for correlation with internal telemetry.
Strategic Insight
Researcher channels generate 10x the volume of official advisories, but only a fraction is actionable for any given stack. Keyword-filtered distribution collapses that firehose into a high-signal queue your SOC analysts can triage in seconds, not hours.
Infrastructure & Cloud Security Advisories
Cloud and infrastructure patches can’t wait for a weekly review cycle — mis-timed distribution is what makes vendor advisories turn into incidents. Automate the handoff from vendor bulletin to patching queue so your DevOps team sees action-required alerts within minutes of publication.
Works With
AWS/GCP/Azure Bulletins → Slack
Cloud Security Bulletins → RSS.app → Slack. Notify DevOps the moment a required action is published by AWS, GCP, or Azure.
Critical Infrastructure → Telegram Alert
Cisco/VMware/Microsoft → Filter “Critical” → Telegram. Urgent mobile alerts for your on-call SRE when a high-severity patch drops.
Vendor Advisories → Jira via Zapier
Advisory Pages → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Automatically creates a patching ticket in Jira for every matching advisory.
Security Announcements → Weekly Email Digest
Vendor Pages → Aggregate → Email. Combine all infra advisories into one structured digest for the weekly SecOps review.
Strategic Insight
Cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities can affect thousands of organizations simultaneously. Automating vendor advisory distribution ensures DevOps sees required patches before they become live incidents.
Community Signals & Bug Bounty Tracking
Zero-day discussions and bug bounty disclosures often surface in forums days before they hit mainstream channels. Automating community signal capture gives your team an outer-perimeter warning system that works while the SOC sleeps.
Works With
HackerOne Disclosures → Slack
Bug Bounty Platforms → RSS.app → Slack. Routes newly-disclosed vulnerabilities into your threat-intel channel for review.
Researcher Publications → Telegram
Niche Security Blogs → RSS.app → Telegram. Mobile alerts when prominent researchers publish new findings or whitepapers.
Exploit Discussion Feeds → Discord
Forums/Reddit → RSS.app → Discord. Aggregates active exploit chatter into a centralized threat-hunting workspace.
Community Intel → JSON Webhook
Security Community → RSS.app → Webhooks. Push raw intel into your SIEM for correlation with internal telemetry and alerting rules.
Strategic Insight
Bug bounty platforms and independent researchers often surface zero-day information before it reaches mainstream security feeds. Automating community signal capture extends your early-warning coverage beyond what paid feeds can offer.
Tools for Security Intelligence
RSS.app provides the infrastructure to aggregate, filter, and distribute threat data across your security team.
Advanced Filters
Filter feeds by severity level, CVE identifier, vendor name, or custom keyword patterns to surface only actionable advisories for your tech stack.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate advisories when the same vulnerability appears across multiple databases, vendor bulletins, or news outlets.
Global Translation
Translate international threat reports, foreign CERT advisories, and non-English researcher publications into 40+ languages for global SOC teams.
Feed Bundles
Combine feeds from multiple vulnerability databases, vendor security blogs, and researcher sources into one unified intelligence stream per threat category.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export threat data in JSON or XML for direct ingestion by SIEM platforms, custom dashboards, or automated triage pipelines.
Webhooks & Automation
Trigger Jira tickets, PagerDuty incidents, or custom workflows automatically when new high-severity vulnerabilities match your filter criteria.
Deliver Security Alerts Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any SOC workflow.
RSS feeds integrate natively with Slack, Discord, Microsoft Teams, and any tool that accepts RSS or webhooks. Connect your threat intelligence feeds to SIEM platforms, ticketing systems like Jira or ServiceNow, and automation tools like Zapier or Make to build end-to-end security workflows without custom integrations.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates RSS feeds from vulnerability databases and vendor security advisory pages. It checks for new content every 15 to 60 minutes and adds any new disclosures to your feed. You can then route that feed to Slack, email, Discord, or any RSS-compatible tool for immediate triage.
RSS.app can generate feeds from any publicly accessible security advisory page, including NVD, MITRE CVE, vendor-specific bulletins from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Google Cloud, as well as independent researcher blogs and community forums like r/netsec.
Yes. Use Advanced Filters to set keyword rules that match severity labels like "Critical" or "High", specific CVE identifiers, vendor names, or technology terms. Only matching items will appear in your feed, reducing noise for your security team.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from vulnerability databases, vendor advisories, researcher blogs, and community forums into a single unified feed. This gives your SOC team one URL for all threat intelligence.
RSS.app exports feeds in JSON and XML formats that can be consumed by SIEM platforms directly. You can also use webhooks or automation tools like Zapier and Make to push feed data into Splunk, Elastic, or any system that accepts structured input.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15 to 60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed automatically, ensuring your team sees disclosures within minutes of publication.
Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from bug bounty platforms, researcher blogs, Reddit communities, and independent security publications. These community signals often surface zero-day information before it reaches mainstream security feeds.
All RSS.app plans support feed generation and basic filtering. Advanced features like keyword filters, feed bundles, JSON export, and webhook integrations are available on Professional and Enterprise plans. Enterprise plans include faster refresh rates and priority support for security teams.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
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