Automatically Deliver Company News Across Your Workplace Tools
Stop manually sharing links across teams. RSS.app automatically delivers company updates, industry news, and customer feedback into Slack, Discord, and your intranet. Keep employees informed without extra work.
- Forward company social media posts to Slack, Discord, and Telegram automatically
- Aggregate news from multiple offices and departments into one shared feed
- Deliver industry updates and learning content without manual effort
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Teams Automate Internal Communication
Forward Company Social Media to Chat
Employees shouldn’t need to follow company accounts on their personal time to stay informed. RSS.app monitors your social media channels and automatically delivers every new post to your internal communication platforms.
Works With
Company LinkedIn → Slack Bot
Notify the team in Slack whenever a new company update or job posting goes live.
Company Instagram → Discord Bot
Sync brand visuals and culture posts to your #announcements server.
Brand YouTube → Telegram Bot
Deliver webinars, product launches, and video updates to employee mobile devices.
Social Media Feed → XML Automation
Automatically archive company social activity using Zapier or Make.
Strategic Insight
Keeping employees informed about company activity builds alignment and culture. Automated social forwarding ensures every team member sees the latest without adding to anyone’s workload.
"Voice of the Customer" & Social Proof
Turn public praise into internal motivation. RSS.app aggregates reviews and social discussions into one stream, allowing you to bridge the gap between customer feedback and the people building your product.
Works With
Trustpilot → Slack Bot
Celebrate 5-star reviews instantly in your #customer-success channel.
Customer Feedback → Carousel Widget
Display a rotating feed of positive reviews on your intranet home page.
Reddit Mentions → List Widget
Embed a "What users are saying" feed on your Product or Support Team’s dashboard.
Voice of Customer Feed → Webhook
Push raw customer feedback into Microsoft Teams or your custom CRM.
Strategic Insight
Customer reviews and social discussions are the most authentic signal of product quality. Surfacing them internally motivates teams and connects employees directly to the impact of their work.
Create a Single Source of Company News
Company updates often live across different offices and departments. RSS.app combines them into one shared feed, creating a reliable source of truth for employees across locations.
Works With
Regional Office Blogs → Feed Bundle
Merge news from 5 global offices into one "Company Pulse" feed.
Bundle Feed → News Wall Widget
A card-based layout for your headquarters’ digital bulletin board.
Departmental Updates → Telegram Bot
Keep frontline workers updated on company-wide announcements via mobile.
Internal Feed → JSON Feed
Push the data to your custom-built internal employee mobile app.
Strategic Insight
A single source of company news eliminates information silos. When every employee can access the same feed regardless of location or department, alignment happens naturally.
Automated Industry & Market Radar
RSS.app collects industry news from across the web and turns it into a single, organized feed, helping every department stay up to date on important market developments.
Works With
Industry Topic Feed → Slack Bot
Automatically post top industry headlines to #market-trends.
Google News → ChatGPT → Slack
Use AI to summarize daily industry trends into a "TL;DR" message.
Niche Publication → Notion
Add an "Industry News" sidebar to your Notion-based company wiki.
Market Feed → Email Digest
Automatically send a Friday roundup of the week’s biggest industry stories.
Strategic Insight
Teams that stay informed about their industry make better decisions. An automated market radar ensures everyone from sales to product sees the same trends without anyone curating manually.
Professional Growth & "Reading Lists"
RSS.app gathers educational blogs and leadership insights into a self-updating learning feed, making it easier for HR teams to support employee growth.
Works With
Leadership Newsletters → Slack
Push weekly thought-leadership newsletters into Slack automatically.
Training Feed → List Widget
Add a "Weekly Reading" block to your internal HR portal or Wiki.
Educational Feed → Email Alert
Notify the team whenever a new relevant whitepaper or case study is published.
Learning Feed → Zapier Automation
Sync new educational articles directly to your Learning Management System (LMS).
Strategic Insight
Investing in employee learning improves retention and skill development. Automated reading lists remove the curation burden from HR while keeping content fresh and relevant.
What You Can Do With Internal Communications Data
RSS.app provides the tools you need to clean, translate, and scale your internal communications.
Advanced Filters
Filter by specific keywords or patterns to ensure your team only sees the mentions that matter.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate entries so your team only sees unique mentions.
Global Translation
Automatically translate brand sentiment and foreign-language updates into 40+ languages.
Feed Bundles
Merge Reddit, Google News, and Review feeds into one single feed.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export your data exactly how you need it: RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV.
Webhooks & Automation
Connect feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.
Deliver Updates Anywhere Your Team Works
One feed. Any destination.
RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your internal communications feeds, keeping the data portable and vendor-neutral.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates an RSS feed from your company’s social media accounts, blog, or any web source. You can then add that feed URL to Slack’s built-in RSS bot or connect it via Zapier to post updates automatically to any channel.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple sources—regional blogs, department pages, social accounts—into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL for all company news.
Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from review platforms like Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra. Route those feeds to Slack, Discord, or embed them as widgets on your intranet.
Yes. You can connect RSS feeds to Microsoft Teams using webhooks or through Zapier/Make integrations. RSS.app generates the feed; your automation tool delivers it to Teams.
Yes. Create feeds from educational blogs, industry publications, and newsletters. Route them to Slack channels, embed as widgets on your HR portal, or sync to your LMS via Zapier.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed.
Yes. RSS.app provides embeddable widgets—news walls, list views, tickers, and carousels—that you can add to any intranet page with a simple HTML snippet.
RSS.app processes publicly available content and delivers it via standard RSS/XML feeds. No internal company data passes through RSS.app. The feeds are read-only and can be secured behind your existing authentication.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.