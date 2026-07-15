Automatically Deliver Company News Across Your Workplace Tools

Stop manually sharing links across teams. RSS.app automatically delivers company updates, industry news, and customer feedback into Slack, Discord, and your intranet. Keep employees informed without extra work.

Power Your IntranetSee How It Works
  • Forward company social media posts to Slack, Discord, and Telegram automatically
  • Aggregate news from multiple offices and departments into one shared feed
  • Deliver industry updates and learning content without manual effort

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Teams Automate Internal Communication

Forward Company Social Media to Chat

Employees shouldn’t need to follow company accounts on their personal time to stay informed. RSS.app monitors your social media channels and automatically delivers every new post to your internal communication platforms.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordTelegramTelegramZapierZapier

Company LinkedIn → Slack Bot

Notify the team in Slack whenever a new company update or job posting goes live.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Company Instagram → Discord Bot

Sync brand visuals and culture posts to your #announcements server.

InstagramInstagramRSS.appRSS.appDiscordDiscord
Set Up

Brand YouTube → Telegram Bot

Deliver webinars, product launches, and video updates to employee mobile devices.

YouTubeYouTubeRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Social Media Feed → XML Automation

Automatically archive company social activity using Zapier or Make.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Keeping employees informed about company activity builds alignment and culture. Automated social forwarding ensures every team member sees the latest without adding to anyone’s workload.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Social ForwardingView Setup Guide

"Voice of the Customer" & Social Proof

Turn public praise into internal motivation. RSS.app aggregates reviews and social discussions into one stream, allowing you to bridge the gap between customer feedback and the people building your product.

Works With

SlackSlackDiscordDiscordEmailEmailWebhooksWebhooks

Trustpilot → Slack Bot

Celebrate 5-star reviews instantly in your #customer-success channel.

TrustpilotTrustpilotRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Customer Feedback → Carousel Widget

Display a rotating feed of positive reviews on your intranet home page.

TrustpilotTrustpilotRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Reddit Mentions → List Widget

Embed a "What users are saying" feed on your Product or Support Team’s dashboard.

RedditRedditRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Voice of Customer Feed → Webhook

Push raw customer feedback into Microsoft Teams or your custom CRM.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Customer reviews and social discussions are the most authentic signal of product quality. Surfacing them internally motivates teams and connects employees directly to the impact of their work.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Customer FeedView Setup Guide

Create a Single Source of Company News

Company updates often live across different offices and departments. RSS.app combines them into one shared feed, creating a reliable source of truth for employees across locations.

Works With

SlackSlackTelegramTelegramEmailEmailJSONJSON

Regional Office Blogs → Feed Bundle

Merge news from 5 global offices into one "Company Pulse" feed.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appRSSRSS
Set Up

Bundle Feed → News Wall Widget

A card-based layout for your headquarters’ digital bulletin board.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Departmental Updates → Telegram Bot

Keep frontline workers updated on company-wide announcements via mobile.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Internal Feed → JSON Feed

Push the data to your custom-built internal employee mobile app.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Strategic Insight

A single source of company news eliminates information silos. When every employee can access the same feed regardless of location or department, alignment happens naturally.

Watch Tutorial
Create Company FeedView Setup Guide

Automated Industry & Market Radar

RSS.app collects industry news from across the web and turns it into a single, organized feed, helping every department stay up to date on important market developments.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailNotionNotionZapierZapier

Industry Topic Feed → Slack Bot

Automatically post top industry headlines to #market-trends.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Google News → ChatGPT → Slack

Use AI to summarize daily industry trends into a "TL;DR" message.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Niche Publication → Notion

Add an "Industry News" sidebar to your Notion-based company wiki.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appNotionNotion
Set Up

Market Feed → Email Digest

Automatically send a Friday roundup of the week’s biggest industry stories.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Teams that stay informed about their industry make better decisions. An automated market radar ensures everyone from sales to product sees the same trends without anyone curating manually.

Watch Tutorial
Set Up Market RadarView Setup Guide

Professional Growth & "Reading Lists"

RSS.app gathers educational blogs and leadership insights into a self-updating learning feed, making it easier for HR teams to support employee growth.

Works With

SlackSlackEmailEmailZapierZapierMakeMake

Leadership Newsletters → Slack

Push weekly thought-leadership newsletters into Slack automatically.

EmailEmailRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Training Feed → List Widget

Add a "Weekly Reading" block to your internal HR portal or Wiki.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Educational Feed → Email Alert

Notify the team whenever a new relevant whitepaper or case study is published.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Learning Feed → Zapier Automation

Sync new educational articles directly to your Learning Management System (LMS).

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appZapierZapier
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Investing in employee learning improves retention and skill development. Automated reading lists remove the curation burden from HR while keeping content fresh and relevant.

Watch Tutorial
Create Learning FeedView Setup Guide

What You Can Do With Internal Communications Data

RSS.app provides the tools you need to clean, translate, and scale your internal communications.

Advanced Filters

Filter by specific keywords or patterns to ensure your team only sees the mentions that matter.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate entries so your team only sees unique mentions.

Global Translation

Automatically translate brand sentiment and foreign-language updates into 40+ languages.

Feed Bundles

Merge Reddit, Google News, and Review feeds into one single feed.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export your data exactly how you need it: RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV.

Webhooks & Automation

Connect feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.

Deliver Updates Anywhere Your Team Works

One feed. Any destination.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your internal communications feeds, keeping the data portable and vendor-neutral.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app generates an RSS feed from your company’s social media accounts, blog, or any web source. You can then add that feed URL to Slack’s built-in RSS bot or connect it via Zapier to post updates automatically to any channel.

Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple sources—regional blogs, department pages, social accounts—into a single unified feed. This gives your team one URL for all company news.

Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from review platforms like Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra. Route those feeds to Slack, Discord, or embed them as widgets on your intranet.

Yes. You can connect RSS feeds to Microsoft Teams using webhooks or through Zapier/Make integrations. RSS.app generates the feed; your automation tool delivers it to Teams.

Yes. Create feeds from educational blogs, industry publications, and newsletters. Route them to Slack channels, embed as widgets on your HR portal, or sync to your LMS via Zapier.

Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed.

Yes. RSS.app provides embeddable widgets—news walls, list views, tickers, and carousels—that you can add to any intranet page with a simple HTML snippet.

RSS.app processes publicly available content and delivers it via standard RSS/XML feeds. No internal company data passes through RSS.app. The feeds are read-only and can be secured behind your existing authentication.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

Get Started FreeView Pricing