Monitor News Sources and Media Coverage Automatically
RSS.app aggregates headlines from Google News, industry publications, niche blogs, and media outlets into structured RSS feeds. Deliver breaking news, market trends, and media coverage to Slack, Discord, email, or any tool your team uses.
- Track breaking news and industry headlines from thousands of sources automatically
- Combine multiple publications into one unified news feed with Feed Bundles
- Deliver curated news digests to Slack, email, Telegram, or any RSS-compatible tool
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Teams Monitor News and Media
Track Industry Headlines via Google News
RSS.app generates feeds from Google News search queries, giving your team a continuously updated stream of industry headlines. Filter by topic, region, or language to eliminate noise and surface only the stories that matter to your business.
Works With
Google News → Slack Channel
Post breaking industry headlines to #news-feed so your team can react in real time.
Google News → Email Digest
Send a daily or weekly news briefing to leadership summarizing the most important stories.
Google News → Zapier Automation
Trigger workflows when specific news keywords appear, like piping articles through AI for summaries.
Google News → CSV Archive
Build a searchable archive of industry coverage for quarterly reporting and trend analysis.
Strategic Insight
Google News aggregates coverage from thousands of publishers. Monitoring it gives teams a broad view of industry developments without manually checking dozens of websites.
Monitor Niche Publications & Blogs
Not every publication offers an RSS feed. RSS.app generates feeds from any website by detecting new content automatically. Monitor trade journals, analyst blogs, government publications, or any niche source your team relies on.
Works With
Trade Publication → Slack
Route new articles from industry-specific publications directly to your team’s Slack channel.
Analyst Blog → Telegram
Get mobile alerts whenever a key analyst publishes new research or commentary.
Government Announcements → Email
Monitor agency websites and receive alerts when new policies, guidelines, or reports are published.
Blog Feed → Discord
Keep your community informed by auto-posting relevant blog content to your Discord server.
Strategic Insight
The most valuable intelligence often comes from niche sources that don’t make mainstream headlines. Monitoring these publications gives teams an information edge over competitors who only track major outlets.
Create Topic Feeds from Keywords
Type any keyword or phrase into the RSS.app feed generator and it automatically pulls relevant articles from across the web. Use Google News keyword feeds, topic-based generators, or website-specific searches to build self-updating streams of content around any subject your team needs to track.
Works With
Keyword Feed → Slack Channel
Enter a keyword like "AI regulation" or "supply chain disruption" and route every matching article to a dedicated Slack channel for your team.
Industry Term → Telegram Bot
Create a mobile-friendly alert for niche topics. Enter your keyword and receive matching articles on Telegram as they publish.
Multi-Keyword Bundle → Email Digest
Generate separate keyword feeds for different topics and bundle them into one weekly email briefing covering everything your team tracks.
Topic Feed → News Wall Widget
Embed a live, keyword-driven news wall on your intranet or dashboard that updates automatically as new articles match your search.
Strategic Insight
Keyword-based topic feeds let teams monitor emerging trends, regulatory shifts, or competitive moves without being locked into specific publications. The feed updates as new matching content appears anywhere on the web.
Global Media Monitoring with Translation
RSS.app can generate a feed from any foreign-language news page, then automatically translate the content using the built-in RSS.app translator, Google Translate, or DeepL integrations. Monitor international publications, regional outlets, and foreign government announcements in your preferred language without manual translation work.
Works With
Foreign News Site → Translated Slack Feed
Create an RSS feed from any international news outlet and enable auto-translation to deliver fully translated headlines and summaries to your Slack channel.
Regional Media → Translated Email Digest
Monitor regional publications in their native language and receive a translated weekly digest covering international market developments.
Multi-Language Bundle → News Wall Widget
Merge feeds from news sources in different countries, translate them all to English, and display them on a unified news wall for your global team.
Translated Feed → Zapier Pipeline
Route translated international articles through Zapier for AI summarization, categorization, or archiving in Google Sheets.
Strategic Insight
Global events move markets regardless of the language they are reported in. Automated translation removes the language barrier from international media monitoring, giving your team the same speed and coverage for foreign sources as domestic ones.
Build a Unified News Dashboard
Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple news sources—Google News, industry blogs, competitor press pages, newsletters—into a single unified feed. Display it on your intranet, embed it as a widget, or pipe it into your custom dashboard.
Works With
News Bundle → News Wall Widget
Display a live, card-based news feed on your company intranet or internal portal.
News Bundle → Ticker Widget
Add a scrolling news ticker to your dashboard or lobby display screen.
News Bundle → JSON API
Feed aggregated news data into your custom-built dashboard or mobile app via JSON.
News Bundle → Webhook
Push new articles to your internal systems via webhook for custom processing.
Strategic Insight
A unified news dashboard eliminates tab overload. Instead of checking multiple websites, your team sees everything in one place, updated automatically.
Monitor Newsletters & Email Publications
Many industry insights are locked in email newsletters. RSS.app converts newsletters into RSS feeds so your team can read them in Slack, embed them on dashboards, or process them with automation tools—no inbox clutter required.
Works With
Newsletter → Slack
Share newsletter highlights in a dedicated Slack channel instead of forwarding emails.
Newsletter → List Widget
Embed a "Latest Newsletters" section on your team wiki or Notion workspace.
Newsletter → Zapier Pipeline
Automatically extract key articles from newsletters and save them to Airtable or Google Sheets.
Newsletter → Email Digest
Combine multiple newsletters into a single weekly roundup for your team.
Strategic Insight
Newsletters contain curated industry intelligence that’s often more actionable than raw news. Converting them to RSS makes this content searchable, shareable, and automatable.
Automate News Workflows with Zapier, Make & n8n
Turn news monitoring into an automated pipeline. RSS.app feeds work as triggers in Zapier, Make, and n8n, letting you build workflows that summarize, categorize, archive, or redistribute news content without manual effort.
Works With
News Feed → AI Summary in Slack
Pipe news articles through ChatGPT via Zapier to post daily AI-generated summaries to Slack.
News Feed → Google Sheets Archive
Automatically log every article to a spreadsheet for trend analysis and reporting.
News Feed → Categorized Alerts
Use n8n to route articles to different Slack channels based on topic keywords.
News Feed → Custom Webhook
Push raw article data to your internal APIs for custom processing and storage.
Strategic Insight
Automation transforms news monitoring from passive reading into active intelligence. Teams can build custom pipelines that extract, summarize, and distribute exactly the information they need.
What You Can Do With News Data
RSS.app provides the tools you need to filter, translate, and scale your news monitoring.
Advanced Filters
Filter news by keywords, topics, or patterns to ensure your team only sees the stories that matter.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate articles when the same story appears across multiple sources.
Global Translation
Monitor foreign-language news sources and automatically translate articles into 40+ languages.
Feed Bundles
Merge feeds from multiple publications into one unified news stream.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export news data in RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV for custom dashboards and integrations.
Webhooks & Automation
Connect news feeds to any system that supports webhooks or RSS triggers.
Deliver News Anywhere Your Team Works
One feed. Any destination.
RSS is a standardized XML format supported by thousands of applications. Any system that accepts RSS can consume your news monitoring feeds, keeping the data portable and vendor-neutral.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app generates structured RSS feeds from news sources like Google News, blogs, and websites. You provide the topics or URLs you want to monitor, and RSS.app creates a feed URL that updates every 15–60 minutes. Connect that feed to Slack, email, or any RSS-compatible tool.
Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from any website by detecting new content automatically. If a publication or blog doesn’t offer a native RSS feed, RSS.app creates one for you.
Yes. Feed Bundles let you merge feeds from multiple publications, Google News queries, and blogs into a single unified feed. Your team gets one URL for all their news instead of managing dozens of separate feeds.
Yes. RSS.app supports monitoring news sources in any language. You can also enable automatic translation to convert foreign-language articles into your preferred language.
RSS.app provides embeddable widgets—news walls, list views, tickers, and carousels—that display your news feed on any webpage. Add the widget with a simple HTML snippet. The feed updates automatically.
Yes. Advanced Filters let you include or exclude articles based on keywords, phrases, or patterns. Create filters to surface only the stories relevant to your team and eliminate noise.
Yes. RSS.app can convert email newsletters into RSS feeds, letting you read them in Slack, embed them on dashboards, or process them with automation tools instead of cluttering your inbox.
Feed refresh frequency depends on your plan. Feeds update every 15–60 minutes. Each refresh checks the source for new content and adds any new items to the feed.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.