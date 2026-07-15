Active Intelligence Command Center for Your Portfolio

Turn scattered portfolio signals into a real-time command center. Route hiring trends, press mentions, and sentiment into Slack, LP dashboards, and AI summarizers before financials catch up.

Monitor Your PortfolioSee How It Works
  • Route hiring, press, and social activity from every portfolio company into one Slack or Discord workspace
  • Push live portfolio data to LP dashboards and widgets without manually updating slides
  • Pipe feeds through Zapier, Make, or webhooks to trigger AI deal memos and sentiment analysis

1M+

Active RSS Feeds

100M+

Articles Processed

15 min

Update Frequency

99.9%

Uptime Reliability

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

How It Works

RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.

Sources

RedditReddit
Google NewsGoogle News
LinkedInLinkedIn
Twitter/XTwitter/X
Any WebsiteAny Website
RSS.app

Destinations

SlackSlack
DiscordDiscord
TelegramTelegram
EmailEmail
ZapierZapier

How Fund Managers Operate an Active Intelligence Command Center

Silent Signal Detection & LP Reporting

Early signals like hiring spikes or social momentum often appear months before financial results. This setup filters and surfaces those signals automatically so you can act sooner.

Works With

LinkedInSlackSlackHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooksZapierZapierMakeMake

LinkedIn Hiring Trends → Slack Alert

LinkedIn Job Posts → Webhook. Get instant notifications when portfolio companies scale engineering or sales teams.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Founder Updates → Internal LP Dashboard

Niche Blogs/Social → HTML Widget. Keep a live, visual feed of company updates ready for your next LP briefing.

LinkedInLinkedinRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Global Press → Automated Sentiment Analysis

Global News → Zapier/AI. Turn global coverage into structured sentiment insights without a single hour of manual review.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Executive Mentions → Telegram Bot

Tech Blogs → Keyword Filter → Telegram. Get mobile alerts the moment your portfolio CEOs or founders are named in the press.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appTelegramTelegram
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Social activity and hiring patterns are leading indicators that often predict growth trajectories or internal trouble 3–6 months before it shows up in financials. Automating signal distribution turns your command center into a real-time early-warning system.

Watch Tutorial
Track Portfolio SignalsView Setup Guide

Centralize Press & Disclosure Monitoring

Press releases and funding disclosures scatter across dozens of portfolio company websites and are easy to miss one-by-one. Merge every newsroom into one unified feed so the right partner sees the right announcement the moment it publishes.

Works With

EmailEmailSlackSlackHTMLHTML WidgetsWebhooksWebhooksZapierZapierMakeMake

Newsroom Aggregator → Magazine Widget

Press Pages → Feed Bundle → HTML Widget. Merge the press sections of your entire portfolio into one visual magazine for your partners’ meetings.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Partnership Alerts → Slack Bot

Portfolio Blogs → RSS.app → Slack. Get pinged the moment a portfolio company lists a new strategic partner on their site.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Funding & M&A News → Email Digest

Google News → Aggregate → Email. Deliver a weekly roundup of official news releases from your holdings straight to your inbox.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Regulatory Filings → Automation Webhook

Government Portals → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Automate the archival of legal or regulatory updates straight into your deal CRM.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Centralizing press rooms from 20+ portfolio companies eliminates the daily ritual of manually checking each website. Nothing slips through when every newsroom routes into one command feed.

Watch Tutorial
Aggregate Press RoomsView Setup Guide

Investor Relations & LP-Ready Widgets

LPs now expect evidence of active portfolio management beyond quarterly financials. Automate portfolio media into live widgets and structured exports so reporting takes minutes, not days.

Works With

HTMLHTML WidgetsSlackSlackEmailEmailJSONJSONWebhooksWebhooks

Positive Press → LP Portal Wall

Google News → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Embed a Portfolio Wins wall on your LP portal that auto-updates with fresh coverage.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Crisis Alerts → Slack

News Feeds → Keyword Filters → Slack. Get immediate internal alerts on lawsuit, layoff, or exit keywords to mobilize your PR team.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appSlackSlack
Set Up

Media Gallery → Magazine Widget

Tier-1 Press → RSS.app → Magazine Widget. Curate top-tier media mentions into a presentation-ready gallery for every LP report.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appHTMLHTML
Set Up

Coverage Archive → JSON/Webhook

Monthly Coverage → RSS.app → JSON. Export structured portfolio media data directly into your fund performance audit or CRM.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Strategic Insight

LPs increasingly expect more than financial metrics. Automated live widgets and structured exports turn quarterly reporting into a real-time narrative of active portfolio management.

Watch Tutorial
Build LP Reporting FeedView Setup Guide

AI-Powered Portfolio Analysis

Partners don’t have time to read 50 portfolio articles a week — they need a two-paragraph briefing. Pipe aggregated feeds through Zapier or Make into GPT-4o, Claude, or your internal LLM for instant synthesis and delivery.

Works With

ZapierZapierMakeMakeOpenAIClaudeJSONJSONWebhooksWebhooksEmailEmail

Automated Deal Memos → OpenAI

PortCo Press → Zapier → GPT-4o. Generate a 3-bullet summary of market impact for every new press release.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Sentiment Tracking → Claude

News Mentions → Make → Claude. Flag negative sentiment shifts across your portfolio before they escalate into PR crises.

Google NewsGoogle NewsRSS.appRSS.appWebhooksWebhooks
Set Up

Competitor Benchmarking → JSON Feed

Portfolio + Competitors → RSS.app → JSON. Pipe feeds into a custom AI agent to benchmark product velocity week over week.

WebsiteWebsiteRSS.appRSS.appJSONJSON
Set Up

Weekly LP Summary → Email

Portfolio Feeds → AI Summarizer → Email. Automatically compile a briefing of portfolio wins and ship it to your Limited Partners.

RSSRSSRSS.appRSS.appEmailEmail
Set Up

Strategic Insight

Every partner-hour spent reading raw news is a partner-hour not spent in founder meetings. AI summarization reverses the ratio — 95% of coverage gets distilled before a human reads it, and partners only engage with the items flagged as worth discussing.

Watch Tutorial
Connect AI AnalysisView Setup Guide

Tools for Portfolio Intelligence

RSS.app provides the infrastructure to track, filter, and analyze your entire portfolio from one platform.

Advanced Filters

Filter portfolio feeds by keywords like "funding," "acquisition," or "layoff" to surface only the signals that matter to your investment thesis.

No Duplicates

Automatically remove duplicate mentions when the same news appears across multiple sources, keeping your portfolio feed clean and actionable.

Global Translation

Monitor international portfolio companies in their local language and auto-translate updates into English for your team.

Feed Bundles

Merge press rooms, LinkedIn activity, and news mentions from 20+ portfolio companies into a single unified feed.

Developer-Ready Formats

Export portfolio intelligence as RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV to feed into CRMs, internal dashboards, or custom analytics tools.

Webhooks & Automation

Trigger automated workflows in Zapier, Make, or n8n whenever a portfolio company publishes news, hires, or gets media coverage.

Deliver Portfolio Intelligence Anywhere

One RSS feed. Any investment workflow.

Slack
Discord
Telegram
Email
{ }
JSON
CSV
CSV
</>
HTML
Zapier
Zapier
Make
Make
n8n
n8n
Webhooks
Webhooks

RSS feeds are a universal data format supported by thousands of tools. Connect your portfolio monitoring feeds to Slack for real-time alerts, pipe them into CRMs like Affinity or Salesforce for deal context, embed them on LP portals as live widgets, or route them through AI tools for automated sentiment analysis and executive summaries.

Frequently Asked Questions

RSS.app monitors the public-facing activity of your portfolio companies — their press rooms, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, job listings, and news mentions. You don't need API access or credentials from the companies themselves. Simply provide the URLs or keywords you want to track, and RSS.app generates structured feeds that update every 15–60 minutes.

Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from LinkedIn company pages and executive profiles. Track when your portfolio companies post updates, announce milestones, or list new job openings — all delivered as a standard RSS feed to Slack, email, or any automation tool.

Use Feed Bundles to merge individual company feeds into a single unified stream. Create a feed for each portfolio company's press page, LinkedIn, and news mentions, then bundle them together. You get one URL that contains everything, filterable by keyword.

Yes. Use keyword filters to create targeted alert streams. For example, filter for "funding," "acquisition," or "partnership" to track growth signals, or filter for "lawsuit," "layoff," or "failed" to catch risk indicators. Route each filtered feed to different Slack channels or team members.

Connect your portfolio RSS feeds to automation platforms like Zapier or Make, then route new items to AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Common workflows include automated deal memo summaries, sentiment analysis across portfolio mentions, and weekly LP briefing generation — all triggered automatically when new content appears.

Yes. Export portfolio media coverage as CSV for quarterly reports, embed a "Portfolio Wins" widget on your LP portal, or use AI to automatically compile weekly briefings. RSS.app turns scattered portfolio news into structured, presentation-ready data.

RSS.app supports RSS/XML, JSON, and CSV exports. Use RSS/XML for real-time integrations with Slack, Zapier, or Make. Use JSON for custom dashboards and CRM integrations. Use CSV for spreadsheet-based reporting and historical analysis.

RSS.app offers plans based on the number of feeds and refresh frequency. Most fund managers start with a plan that supports 20–50 feeds (one per portfolio company per source) with 15-minute refresh intervals. Visit our pricing page for current plan details.

What Is RSS.app?

RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.

  • Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
  • Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
  • Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader

Start Monitoring Today

Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.

Get Started FreeView Pricing