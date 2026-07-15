Active Intelligence Command Center for Your Portfolio
Turn scattered portfolio signals into a real-time command center. Route hiring trends, press mentions, and sentiment into Slack, LP dashboards, and AI summarizers before financials catch up.
- Route hiring, press, and social activity from every portfolio company into one Slack or Discord workspace
- Push live portfolio data to LP dashboards and widgets without manually updating slides
- Pipe feeds through Zapier, Make, or webhooks to trigger AI deal memos and sentiment analysis
1M+
Active RSS Feeds
100M+
Articles Processed
15 min
Update Frequency
99.9%
Uptime Reliability
How It Works
RSS.app sits between your sources and destinations, converting any web content into structured data feeds.
Sources
Destinations
How Fund Managers Operate an Active Intelligence Command Center
Silent Signal Detection & LP Reporting
Early signals like hiring spikes or social momentum often appear months before financial results. This setup filters and surfaces those signals automatically so you can act sooner.
Works With
LinkedIn Hiring Trends → Slack Alert
LinkedIn Job Posts → Webhook. Get instant notifications when portfolio companies scale engineering or sales teams.
Founder Updates → Internal LP Dashboard
Niche Blogs/Social → HTML Widget. Keep a live, visual feed of company updates ready for your next LP briefing.
Global Press → Automated Sentiment Analysis
Global News → Zapier/AI. Turn global coverage into structured sentiment insights without a single hour of manual review.
Executive Mentions → Telegram Bot
Tech Blogs → Keyword Filter → Telegram. Get mobile alerts the moment your portfolio CEOs or founders are named in the press.
Strategic Insight
Social activity and hiring patterns are leading indicators that often predict growth trajectories or internal trouble 3–6 months before it shows up in financials. Automating signal distribution turns your command center into a real-time early-warning system.
Centralize Press & Disclosure Monitoring
Press releases and funding disclosures scatter across dozens of portfolio company websites and are easy to miss one-by-one. Merge every newsroom into one unified feed so the right partner sees the right announcement the moment it publishes.
Works With
Newsroom Aggregator → Magazine Widget
Press Pages → Feed Bundle → HTML Widget. Merge the press sections of your entire portfolio into one visual magazine for your partners’ meetings.
Partnership Alerts → Slack Bot
Portfolio Blogs → RSS.app → Slack. Get pinged the moment a portfolio company lists a new strategic partner on their site.
Funding & M&A News → Email Digest
Google News → Aggregate → Email. Deliver a weekly roundup of official news releases from your holdings straight to your inbox.
Regulatory Filings → Automation Webhook
Government Portals → RSS.app → Zapier/Webhooks. Automate the archival of legal or regulatory updates straight into your deal CRM.
Strategic Insight
Centralizing press rooms from 20+ portfolio companies eliminates the daily ritual of manually checking each website. Nothing slips through when every newsroom routes into one command feed.
Investor Relations & LP-Ready Widgets
LPs now expect evidence of active portfolio management beyond quarterly financials. Automate portfolio media into live widgets and structured exports so reporting takes minutes, not days.
Works With
Positive Press → LP Portal Wall
Google News → RSS.app → HTML Widget. Embed a Portfolio Wins wall on your LP portal that auto-updates with fresh coverage.
Crisis Alerts → Slack
News Feeds → Keyword Filters → Slack. Get immediate internal alerts on lawsuit, layoff, or exit keywords to mobilize your PR team.
Media Gallery → Magazine Widget
Tier-1 Press → RSS.app → Magazine Widget. Curate top-tier media mentions into a presentation-ready gallery for every LP report.
Coverage Archive → JSON/Webhook
Monthly Coverage → RSS.app → JSON. Export structured portfolio media data directly into your fund performance audit or CRM.
Strategic Insight
LPs increasingly expect more than financial metrics. Automated live widgets and structured exports turn quarterly reporting into a real-time narrative of active portfolio management.
AI-Powered Portfolio Analysis
Partners don’t have time to read 50 portfolio articles a week — they need a two-paragraph briefing. Pipe aggregated feeds through Zapier or Make into GPT-4o, Claude, or your internal LLM for instant synthesis and delivery.
Works With
Automated Deal Memos → OpenAI
PortCo Press → Zapier → GPT-4o. Generate a 3-bullet summary of market impact for every new press release.
Sentiment Tracking → Claude
News Mentions → Make → Claude. Flag negative sentiment shifts across your portfolio before they escalate into PR crises.
Competitor Benchmarking → JSON Feed
Portfolio + Competitors → RSS.app → JSON. Pipe feeds into a custom AI agent to benchmark product velocity week over week.
Weekly LP Summary → Email
Portfolio Feeds → AI Summarizer → Email. Automatically compile a briefing of portfolio wins and ship it to your Limited Partners.
Strategic Insight
Every partner-hour spent reading raw news is a partner-hour not spent in founder meetings. AI summarization reverses the ratio — 95% of coverage gets distilled before a human reads it, and partners only engage with the items flagged as worth discussing.
Tools for Portfolio Intelligence
RSS.app provides the infrastructure to track, filter, and analyze your entire portfolio from one platform.
Advanced Filters
Filter portfolio feeds by keywords like "funding," "acquisition," or "layoff" to surface only the signals that matter to your investment thesis.
No Duplicates
Automatically remove duplicate mentions when the same news appears across multiple sources, keeping your portfolio feed clean and actionable.
Global Translation
Monitor international portfolio companies in their local language and auto-translate updates into English for your team.
Feed Bundles
Merge press rooms, LinkedIn activity, and news mentions from 20+ portfolio companies into a single unified feed.
Developer-Ready Formats
Export portfolio intelligence as RSS/XML, JSON, or CSV to feed into CRMs, internal dashboards, or custom analytics tools.
Webhooks & Automation
Trigger automated workflows in Zapier, Make, or n8n whenever a portfolio company publishes news, hires, or gets media coverage.
Deliver Portfolio Intelligence Anywhere
One RSS feed. Any investment workflow.
RSS feeds are a universal data format supported by thousands of tools. Connect your portfolio monitoring feeds to Slack for real-time alerts, pipe them into CRMs like Affinity or Salesforce for deal context, embed them on LP portals as live widgets, or route them through AI tools for automated sentiment analysis and executive summaries.
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS.app monitors the public-facing activity of your portfolio companies — their press rooms, blog posts, LinkedIn updates, job listings, and news mentions. You don't need API access or credentials from the companies themselves. Simply provide the URLs or keywords you want to track, and RSS.app generates structured feeds that update every 15–60 minutes.
Yes. RSS.app can generate feeds from LinkedIn company pages and executive profiles. Track when your portfolio companies post updates, announce milestones, or list new job openings — all delivered as a standard RSS feed to Slack, email, or any automation tool.
Use Feed Bundles to merge individual company feeds into a single unified stream. Create a feed for each portfolio company's press page, LinkedIn, and news mentions, then bundle them together. You get one URL that contains everything, filterable by keyword.
Yes. Use keyword filters to create targeted alert streams. For example, filter for "funding," "acquisition," or "partnership" to track growth signals, or filter for "lawsuit," "layoff," or "failed" to catch risk indicators. Route each filtered feed to different Slack channels or team members.
Connect your portfolio RSS feeds to automation platforms like Zapier or Make, then route new items to AI tools like ChatGPT or Claude. Common workflows include automated deal memo summaries, sentiment analysis across portfolio mentions, and weekly LP briefing generation — all triggered automatically when new content appears.
Yes. Export portfolio media coverage as CSV for quarterly reports, embed a "Portfolio Wins" widget on your LP portal, or use AI to automatically compile weekly briefings. RSS.app turns scattered portfolio news into structured, presentation-ready data.
RSS.app supports RSS/XML, JSON, and CSV exports. Use RSS/XML for real-time integrations with Slack, Zapier, or Make. Use JSON for custom dashboards and CRM integrations. Use CSV for spreadsheet-based reporting and historical analysis.
RSS.app offers plans based on the number of feeds and refresh frequency. Most fund managers start with a plan that supports 20–50 feeds (one per portfolio company per source) with 15-minute refresh intervals. Visit our pricing page for current plan details.
What Is RSS.app?
RSS.app converts web pages, social media profiles, and online sources into structured RSS feeds. These feeds update on a schedule (every 15–60 minutes depending on your plan) and can be consumed by any RSS-compatible system.
- Standardized XML format compatible with thousands of tools
- Scheduled refresh every 15–60 minutes depending on plan
- Works with Slack, Discord, Telegram, Zapier, Make, n8n, and any RSS reader
Start Monitoring Today
Create your first RSS feed in under a minute. No credit card required.