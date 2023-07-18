Streamline Your Content Discovery: Introducing Collections
Revolutionize Your Reading Experience with Customizable Collections - Your Gateway to Curated Content
Create Your First Feed
3 Reasons Why You Should Use Collections
Feed Control
Directly tailor your news feed with your chosen sources and topics for a personalized experience
Content Curation
Handpick and organize articles to create collections that align with your specific interests
Unified Tool
Offers a one-stop solution for reading, organizing, and sharing content efficiently
Full Control Over Your Feed
With RSS Collections, select specific posts for your feed and customize their titles and descriptions. Enjoy total control over each piece of content for a feed that's uniquely yours
Curate Content
Hand-select and assemble feeds with posts that captivate you. Seamlessly integrate these collections into your HTML website or site builder using our versatile iFrame and Javascript widgets
Save Posts to Review Later
With RSS Collections, select specific posts for your feed and customize their titles and descriptions. Enjoy total control over each piece of content for a feed that's uniquely yours
Join thousands of happy customers already using Collections. No credit card required.
Create Your First Feed