Streamline Your Content Discovery: Introducing Collections

Revolutionize Your Reading Experience with Customizable Collections - Your Gateway to Curated Content

Change Detection

3 Reasons Why You Should Use Collections

  • Feed Control

    Feed Control

    Directly tailor your news feed with your chosen sources and topics for a personalized experience

  • Content Curation

    Content Curation

    Handpick and organize articles to create collections that align with your specific interests

  • Unified Tool

    Unified Tool

    Offers a one-stop solution for reading, organizing, and sharing content efficiently

  • Full Control Over Your Feed

    With RSS Collections, select specific posts for your feed and customize their titles and descriptions. Enjoy total control over each piece of content for a feed that's uniquely yours

  • Curate Content

    Hand-select and assemble feeds with posts that captivate you. Seamlessly integrate these collections into your HTML website or site builder using our versatile iFrame and Javascript widgets

Join thousands of happy customers already using Collections. No credit card required.

