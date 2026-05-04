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Full-Time Maker I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu Personal DevelopmentCreativityEntrepreneurial

Growth Archive Discover profitable startups early growth methods that worked and the challenges they faced when making their first sale FeaturedStartupGrowth

Mule Britannia! Mule Britannia! tells interesting stories, set against detailed context, about a culturally significant moment from the NewslettersHistoryFeatured

Still Small Voice Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient CreativityMusicFeatured

Executive Leadership Insider Weekly career leadership tips trusted by 3500+ global executives. Grow your career, get ahead, start a business, and make more money now. Featured in Forbes, Fast Company, and Entrepreneur. Jobs

Fast Food Secrets Club Fast Food Secrets Club provides a free newsletter Monday, Wednesday, and Friday that is filled with fast food / dine-in coupons, menu hacks, recipes and more. FeaturedEntertainmentConsumer Products

Some Other Dad Unpicking the chaos of fatherhood & issues affecting dads. NewslettersFeaturedLifestyle

Beginner.dev Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow. DevelopmentFeaturedData Science

Climate Musings Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers. BusinessTechnologyInvestment

Fully Charged Get exclusive insights from Bloomberg's technology reporters around the world in Fully Charged. BusinessTechnology

The Weekly Human Ramblings from a Hispanic woman in tech. I'd like to think you'll learn something new each letter. Click to read The Weekly Human, by Irma Mesa, a Substack publication. Launched 3 years ago. TechnologyCareer

The Slice A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project. Personal DevelopmentCreatorVenture Capital

WP Trends Business Intelligence for the WordPress Ecosystem. Monthly newsletter providing WordPress market insights, trends, & acquisition opportunities. WordPress

Yellow Chili Get inspired by Marketing Campaigns from Top Brands to win and retain more customers. Marketing

Purple Horizons Dispatch Elevate Your Tech IQ! Dive into a weekly flash 💥 of AI, Blockchain, Robotics, and other emerging technologies with our free newsletter 📬! InnovationTrendsAI

InvestiMate The Swiss Army knife of investing for the on-the-go professional. InvestingFinance

Soft Life Journal My thoughts on pursuing a soft life full of joy, ease, self-love, comfort, growth and abundance. Lifestyle

Day X Be prepared for the unexpected - getting ready for the Day X NewslettersOtherEducation & Learning

Tech Munch Writing about the collision of technology, start-ups and investing in Europe. InvestingAITechnology

Good Book/Good Bread Review a book I love with a delicious bread. CreativityArtLifestyle

The Touchline The Touchline is an in-depth, thoroughly researched story from football's biggest leagues, events and clubs. Sport

Sikh Freedom Movement Posts about the Sikh freedom movement, and the many people, actions, and battles of the movement. HistoryFeaturedPolitics

Hackerpreneur Hackerpreneurs are among the rising trend of individuals who have set out to embrace an expanding world of possibilities. They have begun their journey of remodeling the system for society, business, and art. They are those courageous ones who write their terms for their work. They are the ones who choose to make themselves known in the universe. They call themselves the Hackerpreneurs. BusinessIdeas