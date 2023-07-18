Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Beginner.dev
Advice, insights, and inspiration to help engineers grow.
The Hacker’s Mail
Free and Open Source Software news [in French].
SaaS Dives
Find Inspiration For Your Next Startup.
The Senior Mindset Series
Get a series of curated essays on the mindset of a senior software engineer.
The Creative Tusk
I write about how to develop a creative mindset, covering a range of topics including storytelling and more.
DevKit
Discover services & tools for your startup.
hackernews
The best articles on startups, tech, and more.
Open Pull Request
A journey to find new and inspiring open-source libraries.
OpenLampTech
Covering PHP/MySQL for web developers.
WebDev Town
A weekly newsletter that brings you the most useful links in the world of web development.
This Week In React
Stay up-to-date with React.
Engineering Growth
The best actionable growth strategies.
Gemfile List
The coolest and most useful RubyGems I can find.
dailydevlinks
The latest industry trends, news & resources.
Tiny Improvements
Designing & building great products for the web.
Secure by Design
Learn to build softwares that cannot be hacked.
Steph Smith
Remote work, continuous growth, and technology.
No Code
How to build your business without code.
Frontend Snacks
Code snippets, news, and food for thought.
Unzip.dev
For technical founders, indie hackers, and curious devs.
Frontend Focus
The best frontend news and tutorials.
Python Weekly
Curated Python articles, new releases, jobs, and more.
Frontend Planet
Get the latest frontend development resources delivered straight to your inbox for FREE.
Semicolon&Sons
Indie-hacker screencasts.