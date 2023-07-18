Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Full-Time Maker
I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu
Still Small Voice
Music Reviews, Interviews, Listicles, Playlists, News and Opinion Pieces covering genres like Indie, Electronic, Ambient
Good Book/Good Bread
Review a book I love with a delicious bread.
The Sadbook Collections
The (mostly) daily comic strip of a stick-figure human.
Weekly NishIsHere!
A journey of a Digital Marketer covering tech, creator economy and WordPress community.
HopeMail
Life musings and a new drawing to brighten your inbox. Twice a month on Fridays, I write and draw what’s on my mind lately about life, deriving insights from the ordinary mundane to the di
DOME
Introducing a captivating and engaging newsletter that skillfully blends information and entertainment to deliver a truly immersive news experience
Dungeon World Newsletter
Curated content about the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeon World.
Salmon Theory
A newsletter that uses ideas from philosophy to help creative marketers find clarity in chaos. It runs weekly, sometimes has smart guests, and often includes a cat cartoon.
The Neary Review
The Neary Review is a free weekly dispatch from Jack Neary with personal takes on the topics affecting Millenials: jobs, dating, family, art, culture, and other newsworthy events.
The High Five
Short reads that help us live with more intentionality
Sunday Slant
A weekly round-up of all the nonsense in my life with interesting links.
Exponomy
Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.
Eleanor's Iceberg
Learn obscure history & science using fantasy fiction as a framing device.
LitNuts
Crazy About Books. LitNuts was created to bring the "best of the indies" to booklovers. Our newsletter includes great works of fiction and nonfiction, plus collections of short stories, essa
Tumbleweed Words
Contemporary fiction, poetry, prose
Kingsport
KINGSPORT is a newsletter soap opera released Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
The astukari Newsletter
Essential Insights in a Small Package.
Innocently Macabre
An interplay of worldly merriment and twisted secrets
Nani the Money
Breaking down cryptocurrencies and the state of our modern monetary system via stories and commentary.
More Human
The occasional dose on how you can be more human in life, work, and play.
The Novelleist
Serial novels by Elle Griffin—and a newsletter about writing them.
The Second Button
Men’s fashion, suits, and more.
CPU time
Processing tech, growth, and creativity. CPU time (central processing unit) is a software term. It defines the time it takes a computer to process data for a program or process. It is think