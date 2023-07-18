RSS Generator
Newsletter to RSS Feed

Newsletter name

How it works?

After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Full-Time Maker

Full-Time Maker

I will serve as a guinea pig, sharing what I've learned in my approach to validating, building, and launching products. This is the messy behind the scenes, not a perfectly edited youtube tu

Personal DevelopmentCreativityEntrepreneurial
Climate Musings

Climate Musings

Pragmatically optimistic perspectives on all things Cleantech x Climate x Sustainability. Click to read Climate Musings for all Shapes & Sizes, by Keeton Ross, a Substack publication with hundreds of readers.

BusinessTechnologyInvestment
Fully Charged

Get exclusive insights from Bloomberg's technology reporters around the world in Fully Charged.

BusinessTechnology
Hackerpreneur

Hackerpreneur

Hackerpreneurs are among the rising trend of individuals who have set out to embrace an expanding world of possibilities. They have begun their journey of remodeling the system for society, business, and art. They are those courageous ones who write their terms for their work. They are the ones who choose to make themselves known in the universe. They call themselves the Hackerpreneurs.

BusinessIdeas
Friday Finds

The best of learning, design & technology

CommunitiesOtherBusiness
Hey Counsel

Hey Counsel

Legal nuggets to help founders navigate all types of legal issues.

CryptoBusinessTechnology
Fix My Growth

Fix My Growth

Free weekly newsletter of tactical and tested marketing ideas you can do in 30 minutes or less to supercharge your traffic, revenue and user growth.

MarketingEntrepreneurialBusiness
Founder Notes

Founder Notes

Join founders learning practical marketing and growth strategies.

MarketingBusinessStartup
360 Magazine

360 Magazine

Your customers would sign you up for this, if they could.

MarketingBusinessTechnology
The New Communicator

The New Communicator

I write about the intersection of communications and technology.

MarketingBusinessTechnology
Business Brainstorms

Business Brainstorms

Let's find your next profitable idea, together

Business
Box of Amazing

Box of Amazing

A weekly digest covering knowledge, society, emerging technology, trends and extraordinary articles, hand-picked to broaden your mind and challenge your thinking.

BusinessTechnology
The YESWORD

A carefully handpicked curated newsletter with content that helps you move your visitors from "Hi to Buy." Delivered directly to you inbox, once a week.

ProductivityMarketingBusiness
AgencyDocs

AgencyDocs

AgencyDocs delivers a weekly medley newsletter with tools, tips, and interesting items for creative & digital agencies. Each issue contains articles, videos, podcasts, and other resource

ProductProductivityDesign
The Business Card

The Business Card

Business, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Productivity. No spamming and only relevant and useful information.

ProductivityEntrepreneurialBusiness
Ascend Newsletter

Actionable leadership advice every week that will help you build influence, get buy-in for your ideas and ascend in your career. Read by 5k+ leaders.

Education & LearningEntrepreneurialBusiness
TBGA InSights

TBGA InSights

Award-winning experts share practical advice and the latest in branding and marketing news and trends.

MarketingDesignBusiness
Feminist Founders

Feminist Founders

A newsletter for equity-centered entrepreneurs who want their business to be a catalyst for positive change in the world.

ProductivityEntrepreneurialBusiness
Asia's tech news, weekly

Weekly round-ups of technology news from across Asia and the Indo-Pacific - at-a-glance tech news for the time-poor

InnovationNewsBusiness
Steal My Idea

Steal My Idea

This is a dojo for working out business ideas. People have a scarcity complex when it comes to ideas; they keep them cooped up in their heads rather than letting them fuck around out in the

Creator EconomyEntrepreneurialBusiness
Open Water Weekly

Open Water Weekly

Open Water WeeklyBusinessInterviews with successful founders about how they grew their first company. Curated by Open Water Accelerator (openwatervc.com)

Business
Exponomy

Exponomy

Tools to help entrepreneurs navigate the new experience economy. Experience marketing & entrepreneurship insights for the entertainment industry.

CreativityMarketingEntrepreneurial
TechFinitive x FlashForward

Twice a month we take a look at a technology featured in a movie and catch you up to where it is at in 2023.

EntertainmentBusinessTechnology
The Profiteers by DealMaven

The Profiteers by DealMaven

Get Smarter on Business and Acquisitions

InvestingEntrepreneurialNews
