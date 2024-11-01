Create RSS Feedswith Visual RSS Builder
How RSS Builder Works
Extract content from any webpage without coding - just point and click
Enter any webpage URL and click "Load Website" button
Point and click on webpage elements (title, image, description) you want in your feed
Preview your feed items below, then click "Generate" to create your RSS feed
What You Can Build
Custom News Feeds
Create auto-updating feeds from news articles or blog posts. Keep your audience informed with the latest content from any source.
HTML Table to Feed
Generate a feed from any HTML table where each row becomes an individual post. Perfect for tracking structured data.
Change Tracking
Monitor and track changes to specific elements on a webpage. Get notified instantly when content updates occur.
Change Logs & Updates
Create a feed from change logs, release notes, or text updates from any webpage for quick and efficient access.
Why Use Visual RSS Builder?
The fastest way to create custom RSS feeds from any website
No Coding Required
Just point and click on the elements you want. No XPath, CSS selectors, or technical knowledge needed.
See What You Get
Live preview shows exactly what your feed will look like before you create it. No guesswork.
Ready in 60 Seconds
Most feeds take under a minute to create. Load the page, click a few elements, and you're done.
Auto-Updates Forever
Once created, your feed updates automatically. New content appears without any manual work.
RSS Builder vs Alternatives
Who Uses RSS Builder?
Thousands of professionals save hours every week by automating their content monitoring
Marketers & Agencies
Monitor competitor content, track brand mentions, and curate industry news for clients — all automated.
Researchers & Analysts
Aggregate data from government sites, academic publications, and industry reports without manual checking.
Sales & Business Dev
Track prospect company news, job postings, and press releases to time your outreach perfectly.
E-commerce & Retail
Monitor competitor prices, track inventory availability, and watch for product launches.
Content Creators
Curate content for newsletters, aggregate sources for research, and never miss trending topics.
Developers & DevOps
Track changelogs, release notes, security advisories, and documentation updates automatically.
Works With Any Website
RSS Builder works with sites that don't have RSS feeds — even complex, JavaScript-heavy pages
News & Media
- News websites without RSS
- Paywalled article sections
- Local news sites
- Industry publications
Business & Finance
- Company press releases
- SEC filings pages
- Job boards & careers pages
- Investor relations
E-commerce
- Product listing pages
- Sale & clearance sections
- New arrivals pages
- Price comparison sites
Government & Legal
- Regulatory announcements
- Court case updates
- Public notices
- Policy changes
Tech & Development
- Changelog pages
- Documentation updates
- Security advisories
- Release notes
Research & Academic
- Journal publications
- Conference proceedings
- Grant announcements
- Research databases
Frequently Asked Questions
RSS Builder works with virtually any public website — news sites, blogs, e-commerce stores, government pages, forums, and more. It even works with JavaScript-heavy single-page applications that traditional scrapers struggle with.
Not at all. RSS Builder is completely visual — just point and click on the elements you want to include in your feed. There's no need to understand HTML, CSS, XPath, or any coding languages.
Feeds update automatically based on your plan. Free accounts update every few hours, while paid plans can update as frequently as every 15 minutes. You can also manually trigger an update anytime.
Our smart element detection is resilient to minor layout changes. If a major redesign breaks your feed, you can quickly re-select elements using the visual editor. We also notify you if a feed stops working.
Yes, you can create RSS feeds for free with some limitations on update frequency and number of feeds. Paid plans unlock faster updates, more feeds, and advanced features like filters and notifications.
Ready to Create Your First Feed?
Join 10,000+ users who save hours every week with automated content monitoring