What is RSS?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) is a standardized format for publishing updates in a way software can reliably read and process. While a standard webpage is designed for people to browse, an RSS feed is a data stream built for software.

RSS is a reliable interface for data delivery primarily because of its predictability. When new content is published, the feed automatically updates with information in a structured format (title, link, description and publication date). This allows any connected system to "see" and act on that new data instantly.

Key insight: RSS is infrastructure: a stable interface layer that connects content sources to any system that needs to consume them.

What RSS Is Not

RSS is best understood by contrast with the dominant technologies of the modern web.

Not an Algorithm: Social media feeds use hidden math to decide what you see to optimize engagement. RSS does not rank, filter, or manipulate. Items appear in the order they are published.

Not a Web Scraper: Scrapers depend on page layout and often break when a site changes its design. RSS is a documented, structured format intended to remain stable over time.

Not a Personal Habit: RSS is more than a news-reading tool; it is a data pipeline. It syndicates content across platforms, triggers alerts, and keeps systems synchronized.

What RSS Is Used For

RSS supports four core functions in modern content infrastructure:

1. Monitoring Change

RSS allows systems to detect updates automatically. Instead of manually checking websites, systems can poll feeds at regular intervals to detect new items.

2. Distributing Content

Publishers use RSS to syndicate content to multiple platforms. A single feed can be used to power website widgets, mobile apps, email digests, and third-party aggregators without requiring separate integrations.

3. Aggregating Sources

RSS makes it possible to combine updates from dozens or hundreds of sources into a single stream, regardless of where the content originates.

4. Enabling Automation

Because RSS data is structured and predictable, it integrates directly with automation tools and custom systems. New items can trigger workflows, update databases, send notifications, or feed downstream systems with fresh content.

Where Do RSS Feeds Come From?

RSS feeds fall into two categories: those provided by the website owner and those created by external tools.

Native Feeds

A native feed is published directly by the website owner. Most blogs and news organizations generate these automatically. They represent the site's official update stream and are often discoverable via an RSS icon or a /feed URL.

Generated Feeds

Many modern platforms do not provide native RSS feeds. This creates a gap where content exists but cannot be consumed programmatically.

Generated feeds close that gap. They are RSS feeds created from publicly available web content when no native feed is provided. Once created, a generated feed behaves like any other RSS feed: it can be polled, aggregated, and consumed by downstream systems.

At the protocol level, there is no distinction between native and generated feeds. Both deliver structured updates through the same interface.

RSS.app: The Standardization Layer

Much of the modern web lacks native RSS support. RSS.app functions as the standardization and maintenance layer between these sources and the tools that consume them.

Source Conversion: We convert dynamic websites into standards-compliant RSS feeds. This makes variable websites compatible with professional software.

Infrastructure Maintenance: Websites change their visual design constantly. RSS.app manages these shifts, ensuring the feed and data pipeline remain stable.

Data Enhancement: Native feeds are often inconsistent. RSS.app can enhance them by adding missing metadata or attaching images.

For an in-depth look at how RSS.app generates feeds, check out our guide to the RSS Generator.