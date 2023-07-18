Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
Return to Love
Return to Love is a monthly newsletter featuring a reflection on what lessons the zodiac signs have to teach us about Love.
Euphoria Newsletters
The bite-sized emotional support for your daily endeavours. This newsletter is focused on sharing a word of encouragement and spreading love to everyone going through what they are going through. We are all in this together, striving for a better life abundant in happiness and fulfillment. Sign up now & Grab your dose of wisdom pills.
Initiative, “After Hours” by Linda Karimo
The newsletter covers many topics under the umbrella of Mental Health for individuals and families. Depression, anxiety, neuroscience and other topics are discussed in detail.
Initiative, “After Hours” by Linda Karimo
Individual/Family Mental Health, helping you transition from work to personal life