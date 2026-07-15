Instagram Slack Bot

Bots
Instagram to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

Instagram to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post new Instagram content to your Slack workspace. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates with your team in real-time.

Instagram Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new post is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Instagram to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Instagram to Slack Bot

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Connect Instagram

1

Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New posts appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
Instagram + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and brands worldwide.

Powerful Features for Instagram to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Slack. Customize formatting with images, links, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See Instagram to Slack in Action

New post uploaded
New post uploaded
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the Instagram to Slack Bot?

Marketing & Social Media Teams
Marketing & Social Media Teams

Monitor competitor accounts, influencer partnerships, and brand mentions. Get instant alerts in your team channel.

PR & Communications Teams
PR & Communications Teams

Track brand coverage and influencer collaborations. Stay informed about visual content across the industry.

Creative & Design Teams
Creative & Design Teams

Follow design inspiration accounts and share visual trends with your creative team automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Slack Bot

How do I connect Instagram to Slack?
Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Instagram to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new post is detected, it's shared to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type as well.
Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including caption, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available