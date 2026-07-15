Instagram Slack Bot

Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Instagram to Slack?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Instagram to Slack bot free?

Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new post is detected, it's shared to your Slack channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new posts?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type as well.

Can I filter which posts get shared to Slack?

Yes! Customize message formatting including caption, images, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.

Can I customize how posts appear in Slack?

Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?

Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.