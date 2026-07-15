RSS Feed
YouTube RSS Feed
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YouTube RSS Feed

Get notified of new videos without YouTube recommendations

Paste any YouTube channel or playlist URL below
Channels & playlists
Skip the algorithm
Connect everywhere

Popular YouTube Feeds

Click to create — these feeds are ready to use

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Veritasium

https://www.youtube.com/@veritasium

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TED

https://www.youtube.com/@TED

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Y Combinator

https://www.youtube.com/@ycombinator

How to create YouTube RSS feed

Get started in under 30 seconds

1

Copy the URL

Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL

2

Paste & Generate

Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"

3

Connect Anywhere

Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS

Who uses YouTube RSS feeds?

Popular use cases from our community

🎯

Content research

Track competitor video strategies and upload schedules

📊

Distraction-free learning

Follow educational channels without endless recommendations

💡

Podcast alternatives

Get notified of video podcasts and interviews

🔍

Industry news

Follow company channels for product announcements

📈

Entertainment

Never miss uploads from your favorite creators

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