Auto-Post to Discord, Slack & Telegram

Connect any RSS feed, Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok to your channels. New posts appear automatically. Trusted by 10,000+ marketing teams worldwide.

Get Started Now
Setup in 2 minutes
No code required
Updates every 15 min
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Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Teams Love RSS.app

Reliable automation that just works. No developers needed.

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Always On, Always Working

Your bots monitor sources 24/7/365. New content gets posted automatically — even while you sleep.

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Fast 15-Minute Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Be among the first to share breaking news and trending content.

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Complete Control

Filter by keywords, set posting schedules, customize every message. Share only what matters.

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No Code. Ever.

Visual setup takes 2 minutes. Connect accounts with one click. Zero technical skills required.

Any Source → Any Channel

Generate RSS feeds from any website or social profile, then auto-post to Discord, Telegram, Slack, or Email.

Categories
All
Slack
Telegram
Discord
Email
Categories
All
Pick a source to connect with Telegram
X + Telegram

Send new X posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Instagram + Telegram

Send new Instagram posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
RSS + Telegram

Send new RSS feed updates to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
YouTube + Telegram

Send new YouTube videos to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
TikTok + Telegram

Send new TikTok videos to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Google News + Telegram

Send new Google News articles in Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Facebook + Telegram

Send new Facebook posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
Reddit + Telegram

Post new Reddit posts to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram
LinkedIn + Telegram

Send new LinkedIn updates to your Telegram channel or group

Add to Telegram

Go Live in 3 Simple Steps

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1. Pick Your Source

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RSS feeds, Twitter/X, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, Facebook, or Google News.

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2. Connect Your Channel

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One-click authorization for Discord, Telegram, or Slack. Or just add your email.

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3. Sit Back & Relax

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Your bot posts new content automatically. Every 15 minutes. Forever.

Create Your First Bot →

Everything You Need to Automate Content

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or author. Get exactly what you want.

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Beautiful Rich Embeds

Messages with images, titles, descriptions, and links. Fully customizable to match your style.

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Daily & Weekly Digests

Bundle updates into scheduled summaries instead of individual posts. Reduce notification fatigue.

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Multiple Destinations

Send one source to many channels. Different content for different audiences.

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Delivery Logs

See exactly what was posted and when. Full transparency on every message.

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API & Webhook Access

Build custom integrations with our developer-friendly REST API.

Popular Use Cases

Marketing Teams

Marketing Teams

Auto-share your blog posts, press mentions, and social content across all team channels.

Community Managers

Community Managers

Keep Discord and Telegram communities active with fresh content and updates.

Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Intelligence

Monitor competitor blogs, news coverage, and industry trends in real-time.

Research & Academia

Research & Academia

Track arXiv, PubMed, and patent feeds. Get instant alerts on new publications.

Reviews

What Users Love About RSS.app

Trustpilot
Rated 4.7 out of 54.7
Ben Wiser avatar
Ben Wiser

Jun 20, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS App the only option for RSS feed generation

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

Brian Talamo avatar
Brian Talamo

Jun 10, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend this RSS feed email / widget generator service.

I've worked with many RSS feed generators in the past 15 years. RSS.app has put together an amazing service that is very customizable with so many features. Support is also top notch and responds to your basic and advanced questions quickly and professionally. Highly recommend for all your RSS feed needs. Our trucking news hub website couldn't work without it. Thank you.

Junell Felsburg avatar
Junell Felsburg

Jun 2, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Above and Beyond Help

As part of a new project, my team wanted to monitor release notes on a product; however, the formatting did not match any RSS builder we could find. I reached out to RSS.App support, as you never know if you don't ask. Not only did I speak to someone the same day, but I spoke to someone who was knowledgeable, kind, and clearly wanted to understand the issue. It has been a few weeks, but after many revisions and direct support, all of my release notes are in a way that my users understand and find value in. Honestly, it has been an exceptional experience, and I will be pushing everyone I know to RSS.app for their RSS needs.

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Caroline Traweger

May 29, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
Highly recommend RSS.app

Very impressed with RSS.app. We connected our MailChimp newsletter to a feed on our website. The support provided has been outstanding! Thank you.

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Lindsey

May 5, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app has been fantastic

RSS.app has been fantastic. They walked me through everything, especially since I needed a customized RSS feed for my blog. I will continue to use their services.

M
Marcelo Rodriguez

Apr 30, 2025

Rated 5 out of 5
RSS.app Great product & Service

Great product and awesome customer service. Prompt response with support.

Frequently Asked Questions

How often are feeds checked for updates?
Feeds are refreshed every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your channels within seconds.
Can I filter what content gets posted?
Yes! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts. Filter by hashtags, authors, content length, and more.
Do I need any coding skills?
Not at all. Our visual interface makes setup simple. Most users create their first bot in under 2 minutes.
Can I customize how posts look?
Absolutely. Customize titles, descriptions, images, colors, and formatting to match your brand.
What sources and destinations are supported?
Sources: RSS, Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Reddit, Facebook, Google News. Destinations: Discord, Slack, Telegram, Email.
How do I get started?
Sign up, connect your source and destination, and your bot will start posting automatically. Most users are live in under 2 minutes.

Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week. Create your first bot in minutes.
2-minute setup
No coding required
24/7 automated posting
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