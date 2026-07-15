RSS Feeds Discord Bot

Bots
RSS Feed to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

RSS Feed to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Updates Instantly

Automatically post RSS feed content to your Discord server. Connect any RSS feed — share articles, podcasts, and updates in real-time. No coding required.

RSS Feed Integration

Connect any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, and more.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new item is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the RSS Feed to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss new content. Your bot monitors RSS feeds around the clock and posts updates to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up RSS Feed to Discord Bot

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Connect RSS Feed

1

Enter any RSS feed URL. Works with blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube, and more.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

Feed items appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

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RSS Feed + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share RSS content to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, hobby servers, and discussion groups worldwide.

Powerful Features for RSS Feed to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing from any RSS feed to Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New items are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Content Filters

Include or exclude items by keyword, category, or author. Share only the most relevant content.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how items appear in Discord. Customize embeds with title, description, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send items to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.

See RSS Feed to Discord in Action

New RSS item published
New RSS item published
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize RSS Feed to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your RSS Feed to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how items appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the RSS Feed to Discord Bot?

Gaming & Hobby Communities
Gaming & Hobby Communities

Share news and updates from gaming sites, blogs, and industry publications with your Discord community.

Content Aggregation Channels
Content Aggregation Channels

Curate content from multiple sources into dedicated Discord channels. Keep members informed and engaged.

Podcast & Creator Fans
Podcast & Creator Fans

Get notified when your favorite creators publish new content. Share with your fan community.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: RSS Feed to Discord Bot

How do I connect an RSS feed to Discord?
Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the RSS Feed to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new items?
Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which items get shared to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.
Can I customize how items appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.
What types of RSS feeds are supported?
We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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