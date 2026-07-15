Instagram RSS Feed
Track any public Instagram profile in your favorite app
Paste any public Instagram profile URL below to create your feed
Create Instagram RSS Feeds
Track any Instagram profile — posts
Instagram Profile to RSS Feed
Popular Instagram Feeds
Click to create — these feeds are ready to use
@natgeo
https://www.instagram.com/natgeo/
@nasa
https://www.instagram.com/nasa/
@nike
https://www.instagram.com/nike/
How to create Instagram RSS feed
Get started in under 30 seconds
Copy the URL
Find the page you want to follow and copy its URL
Paste & Generate
Paste the URL above and click "Generate Feed"
Connect Anywhere
Add to your RSS reader, automation tool, or any app that supports RSS
Who uses Instagram RSS feeds?
Popular use cases from our community
Brand monitoring
Track competitor accounts and spot new campaigns before they go viral
Influencer tracking
Follow influencers without algorithm interference or login requirements
Content inspiration
Collect visual content ideas from top creators in your niche
Social listening
Monitor brand mentions and tagged content across multiple accounts
Trend research
Track trending content styles and formats from industry leaders
Workflow automation
Connect to Zapier, Make, or other tools to automate your social media workflows
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