Google Email Bot

Bots
Google News to Email Bot
Automation Bot

Google News to Email Bot: Get News in Your Inbox

Receive Google News articles directly in your email inbox. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

Google News Integration

Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.

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Auto-Send to Email

Every new article is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Google News to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss breaking news. Get email notifications for new articles on topics you care about most.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Google News to Email Bot

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Connect Google News

1

Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Email

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Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

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Enjoy Automation

3

News arrives in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
Google News + Email Integration

The easiest way to get news alerts in your inbox. Perfect for monitoring brand mentions, industry news, and competitor coverage.

Powerful Features for Google News to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate news alerts directly to your email.

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Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Receive only the most relevant news.

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Custom Email Templates

Control how articles appear in emails. Include headlines, summaries, and formatted text.

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Multiple Email Addresses

Send news alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.

See Google News to Email in Action

Breaking news published
Breaking news published
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the Google News to Email Bot?

Executives & Busy Professionals
Executives & Busy Professionals

Stay informed about industry news and competitor activity without browsing news sites.

PR & Communications Teams
PR & Communications Teams

Monitor brand mentions and media coverage. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.

Researchers & Analysts
Researchers & Analysts

Track industry news, market developments, and regulatory changes. Archive important articles in your email.

Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Email Bot

How do I connect Google News to Email?
Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Google News to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new articles?
Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which news gets sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new articles into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?
Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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