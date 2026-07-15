Instagram Discord Bot

Instagram to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post new Instagram content to your Discord server. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
Instagram Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new post is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the Instagram to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Instagram to Discord Bot
Connect Instagram1
Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
New posts appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
Instagram + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Discord. Trusted by fan communities, creators, and brand servers worldwide.
Powerful Features for Instagram to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your community.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how posts appear in Discord. Customize embeds with images, captions, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See Instagram to Discord in Action
Customize Instagram to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your Instagram to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how posts appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the Instagram to Discord Bot?
Fan Communities
Keep your Discord server updated with posts from favorite influencers, celebrities, or creators automatically.
Brand & Creator Servers
Share Instagram content with your Discord community. Keep fans engaged with the latest posts.
Social Media Teams
Monitor competitor accounts and brand mentions. Share updates directly to team channels.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Discord Bot
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