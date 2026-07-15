Twitter Email Bot

X / Twitter to Email Bot: Get Tweets in Your Inbox
Receive new Tweets directly in your email inbox. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
X / Twitter Integration
Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new Tweet is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the X / Twitter to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss important Tweets. Get email notifications for new posts from accounts you care about most.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up X / Twitter to Email Bot
Connect X / Twitter1
Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
New Tweets arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
X / Twitter + Email Integration
The easiest way to get Tweet alerts in your inbox. Perfect for monitoring brand mentions, competitors, and industry news.
Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate Tweet alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Receive only the most relevant content.
Custom Email Templates
Control how Tweets appear in emails. Include images, links, and formatted text.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send Tweet alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.
See X / Twitter to Email in Action
Who Uses the X / Twitter to Email Bot?
Executives & Busy Professionals
Stay informed about industry trends and competitor activity without logging into social media.
PR & Communications Teams
Monitor brand mentions and media coverage. Get instant alerts for time-sensitive situations.
Researchers & Analysts
Track thought leaders, organizations, and topics. Archive important Tweets in your email.
Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Email Bot
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