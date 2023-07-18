Google Slack Bot
Google News to Slack Bot: Simplify and Automate Your Posts Sharing

Empower Your Slack Community: Automatically Share News from Google News to Your Channel or Slack Group instantly

Instant Google News Integration

News from Google News in the topic that interests you

Slack Auto Sharing

Automatically Delivered to Your Slack Channel

Why use Google to Slack Bot

Time-Saving Automation

Streamline post sharing with the Google to Slack Bot. Automate content delivery to keep your audience engaged with the latest Google

Advanced Filters

Utilize powerful filters, including blacklist and whitelist keywords, for a curated posts experience. Enhance engagement and interaction within your Slack

No Coding Required

Set up the Google to Slack Bot effortlessly with our user-friendly interface. Link your Slack channel, configure Google sources, and enjoy automatic post sharing

Google News + Slack Integration

Increase engagement in your Slack Channel with simply to use Google automation and auto-sharing

Automatically Receive Notifications on Slack

Google posts and blogs

When new news comes outs

Hi!

Slack chats and groups

Auto-share news in Slack

How Users Use Google News to Slack Bot ?

Content Creators

Bloggers, vloggers, and influencers can use the bot to keep their fans and followers updated with their latest Google News , strengthening the connection between the creator and the audience

Communities and Groups

Slack channels focused on specific topics, such as technology, gaming, or travel, can use the bot to share relevant content from Google News, fostering a sense of community and stimulating discussions

Businesses and Brands

Companies can leverage the bot to share promotional videos, product launches, or industry news, keeping their customers informed and engaged

