Google Slack Bot

Google News to Slack Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly
Automatically post Google News articles to your Slack workspace. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news with your team in real-time.
Google News Integration
Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new article is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the Google News to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Google News to Slack Bot
Connect Google News1
Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
News articles appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
Google News + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Slack. Trusted by PR teams, analysts, and enterprises worldwide.
Powerful Features for Google News to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how articles appear in Slack. Customize formatting with headlines, summaries, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send news to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.
See Google News to Slack in Action
Who Uses the Google News to Slack Bot?
PR & Communications Teams
Monitor brand mentions, competitor news, and industry coverage. Get instant alerts in your team channel.
Research & Analyst Teams
Track industry news, market updates, and regulatory changes. Stay informed without leaving Slack.
Executive & Leadership Teams
Receive curated news updates on key topics. Stay informed about industry developments and competitors.
Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Slack Bot
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