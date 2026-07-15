Twitter Slack Bot

X / Twitter to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Tweets Instantly
Automatically post new Tweets to your Slack workspace. Monitor any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search — and share updates with your team in real-time.
X / Twitter Integration
Create an RSS feed from any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search query.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new Tweet is automatically sent to your Slack channel or direct message.
Why Choose the X / Twitter to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss important Tweets. Your bot monitors X / Twitter around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up X / Twitter to Slack Bot
Connect X / Twitter1
Enter any X / Twitter profile, hashtag, list, or search. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
New Tweets appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
X / Twitter + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Tweets to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, PR agencies, and enterprises worldwide.
Powerful Features for X / Twitter to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between X / Twitter and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New Tweets are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude Tweets by keyword, hashtag, or author. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how Tweets appear in Slack. Customize formatting with images, links, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send Tweets to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.
See X / Twitter to Slack in Action
Who Uses the X / Twitter to Slack Bot?
Marketing & PR Teams
Monitor brand mentions, competitor activity, and industry news. Get instant alerts in your team channel.
Sales Teams
Track prospect and client social activity. Stay informed about customer announcements and updates.
Customer Success Teams
Monitor customer feedback and support requests on X / Twitter. Respond quickly to maintain satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions: X / Twitter to Slack Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow
Ready to Automate Your Content?
Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.
No credit card required • Free plan available