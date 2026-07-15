TikTok Telegram Bot

TikTok to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new TikTok videos to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
TikTok Integration
Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new video is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the TikTok to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors TikTok around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up TikTok to Telegram Bot
Connect TikTok1
Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
TikTok + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share TikTok videos to Telegram. Trusted by creators, communities, and marketing teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for TikTok to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between TikTok and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your audience.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how videos appear in Telegram. Add custom text, thumbnails, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See TikTok to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the TikTok to Telegram Bot?
TikTok Creators
Auto-share your videos with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.
Trend & Meme Communities
Keep your Telegram group updated with viral TikTok content, trends, and entertainment automatically.
Brands & Marketing Teams
Monitor influencer partnerships, competitor content, and trending videos. Share updates to team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Telegram Bot
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