RSS Feeds Telegram Bot

Simply enter any RSS feed URL. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect an RSS feed to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the RSS Feed to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new items every 15 minutes on all plans. When new content is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new items?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude items based on title, content, category, or author.

Can I filter which items get shared to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each item.

Can I customize how items appear in Telegram?

What types of RSS feeds are supported?

We support all standard RSS and Atom feeds including blogs, news sites, podcasts, YouTube channels, and any website with an RSS feed.