YouTube Telegram Bot

Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect YouTube to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the YouTube to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new videos?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type (regular, shorts, live streams) as well.

Can I filter which videos get posted to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text before or after each video. Enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how videos appear in Telegram?

Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?

Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.