YouTube Telegram Bot

Bots
YouTube to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

YouTube to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly

Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

YouTube Integration

Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new video is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the YouTube to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up YouTube to Telegram Bot

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Connect YouTube

1

Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
YouTube + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Telegram. Trusted by content creators, educators, and marketing teams worldwide.

Powerful Features for YouTube to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what matters to your audience.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how videos appear in Telegram. Add custom text, thumbnails, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send videos to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See YouTube to Telegram in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the YouTube to Telegram Bot?

Content Creators & YouTubers
Content Creators & YouTubers

Auto-share your videos with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.

Educational Communities
Educational Communities

Keep your Telegram group updated with educational content, tutorials, and course videos automatically.

Businesses & Marketing Teams
Businesses & Marketing Teams

Share product demos, webinars, and promotional videos directly to customer or team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Telegram Bot

How do I connect YouTube to Telegram?
Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the YouTube to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which videos get posted to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type (regular, shorts, live streams) as well.
Can I customize how videos appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text before or after each video. Enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available