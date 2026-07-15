YouTube Telegram Bot

YouTube to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
YouTube Integration
Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new video is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the YouTube to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up YouTube to Telegram Bot
Connect YouTube1
Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
YouTube + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Telegram. Trusted by content creators, educators, and marketing teams worldwide.
Powerful Features for YouTube to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what matters to your audience.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how videos appear in Telegram. Add custom text, thumbnails, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See YouTube to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the YouTube to Telegram Bot?
Content Creators & YouTubers
Auto-share your videos with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.
Educational Communities
Keep your Telegram group updated with educational content, tutorials, and course videos automatically.
Businesses & Marketing Teams
Share product demos, webinars, and promotional videos directly to customer or team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Telegram Bot
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