YouTube Discord Bot

Bots
YouTube to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

YouTube to Discord Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly

Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Discord server. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

YouTube Integration

Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new video is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the YouTube to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts new content to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up YouTube to Discord Bot

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Connect YouTube

1

Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
YouTube + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Discord. Trusted by gaming communities, fan groups, and content creators worldwide.

Powerful Features for YouTube to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what matters to your community.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how videos appear in Discord. Customize embeds with thumbnails, descriptions, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send videos to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.

See YouTube to Discord in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize YouTube to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your YouTube to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how videos appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the YouTube to Discord Bot?

Gaming Communities
Gaming Communities

Keep your Discord server updated with gaming content, tutorials, and esports highlights automatically.

Content Creator Fan Servers
Content Creator Fan Servers

Share new videos from favorite YouTubers with your Discord community the moment they're uploaded.

Educational & Learning Groups
Educational & Learning Groups

Post educational videos, tutorials, and course content directly to study group channels.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Discord Bot

How do I connect YouTube to Discord?
Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the YouTube to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which videos get posted to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type (regular, shorts, live streams) as well.
Can I customize how videos appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available