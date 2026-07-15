YouTube Discord Bot

How do I connect YouTube to Discord? Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

Is the YouTube to Discord bot free? Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

How often does the bot check for new videos? Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.

Can I filter which videos get posted to Discord? Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type (regular, shorts, live streams) as well.

Can I customize how videos appear in Discord? Yes! Customize Discord embeds including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.