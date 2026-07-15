Instagram Telegram Bot

Bots
Instagram to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

Instagram to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly

Automatically post new Instagram content to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates in real-time. No coding required.

Instagram Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Instagram to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Instagram to Telegram Bot

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Connect Instagram

1

Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
Instagram + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Telegram. Trusted by influencers, brands, and community managers worldwide.

Powerful Features for Instagram to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your audience.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how posts appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send posts to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See Instagram to Telegram in Action

New post uploaded
New post uploaded
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the Instagram to Telegram Bot?

Influencers & Content Creators
Influencers & Content Creators

Auto-share your Instagram posts with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.

Brand Communities
Brand Communities

Keep your Telegram community updated with the latest brand content, behind-the-scenes, and announcements.

Marketing & Social Media Teams
Marketing & Social Media Teams

Monitor competitor accounts, influencer partnerships, and brand mentions. Share updates to team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Telegram Bot

How do I connect Instagram to Telegram?
Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Instagram to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new post is detected, it's shared to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which posts get shared to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type (photos, videos, reels) as well.
Can I customize how posts appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including caption, images, and links. Add custom text before or after each post. Enable or disable rich media embeds.
Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available