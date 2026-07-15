Instagram Telegram Bot

Instagram to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share Posts Instantly
Automatically post new Instagram content to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any Instagram profile and share updates in real-time. No coding required.
Instagram Integration
Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.
Auto-Post to Telegram
Every new post is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.
Why Choose the Instagram to Telegram Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a post. Your bot monitors Instagram around the clock and posts new content to Telegram automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Instagram to Telegram Bot
Connect Instagram1
Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Telegram2
Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.
Enjoy Automation3
New posts appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.
Instagram + Telegram Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Instagram posts to Telegram. Trusted by influencers, brands, and community managers worldwide.
Powerful Features for Instagram to Telegram Automation
Everything you need to automate content sharing between Instagram and Telegram.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New posts are shared to Telegram within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what matters to your audience.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how posts appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send posts to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.
See Instagram to Telegram in Action
Who Uses the Instagram to Telegram Bot?
Influencers & Content Creators
Auto-share your Instagram posts with fans on Telegram. Grow your audience across platforms effortlessly.
Brand Communities
Keep your Telegram community updated with the latest brand content, behind-the-scenes, and announcements.
Marketing & Social Media Teams
Monitor competitor accounts, influencer partnerships, and brand mentions. Share updates to team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Telegram Bot
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