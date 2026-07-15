Instagram Email Bot

Bots
Instagram to Email Bot
Automation Bot

Instagram to Email Bot: Get Posts in Your Inbox

Receive new Instagram posts directly in your email inbox. Monitor any Instagram profile and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

Instagram Integration

Create an RSS feed from any public Instagram profile or hashtag.

connected line
Auto-Send to Email

Every new post is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the Instagram to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss a post. Get email notifications for new content from accounts you care about most.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Instagram to Email Bot

stepsStep1Title

Connect Instagram

1

Enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

stepsStep2Title

Connect Email

2

Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

stepsStep3Title

Enjoy Automation

3

New posts arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

Create Your Bot Now →
Instagram + Email Integration

The easiest way to get Instagram alerts in your inbox. Perfect for monitoring competitors, influencers, and brand accounts.

Powerful Features for Instagram to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate post alerts directly to your email.

benefitsCard1Title

Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

benefitsCard2Title

Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude posts by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Receive only the most relevant content.

benefitsCard3Title

Custom Email Templates

Control how posts appear in emails. Include images, captions, and formatted text.

benefitsCard4Title

Multiple Email Addresses

Send post alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.

See Instagram to Email in Action

New post uploaded
New post uploaded
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the Instagram to Email Bot?

Marketing Professionals
Marketing Professionals

Track competitor accounts and influencer activity without logging into Instagram. Stay informed via email.

Brand Managers
Brand Managers

Monitor brand ambassadors and partnership accounts. Get instant alerts for new collaborations.

Researchers & Analysts
Researchers & Analysts

Track industry leaders, trends, and campaigns. Archive important posts in your email for analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions: Instagram to Email Bot

How do I connect Instagram to Email?
Simply enter any public Instagram profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Instagram to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new posts?
Our bot checks for new posts every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which posts get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude posts based on captions, hashtags, or content type. You can filter by media type as well.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new posts into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with Instagram profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports public Instagram profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
More Integrations

Want to Automate Even More?

Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow

RSS Feeds to Email Bot
Set up integration
Google News to Email Bot
Set up integration
TikTok to Email Bot
Set up integration
YouTube to Email Bot
Set up integration
🚀Get Started Free

Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available