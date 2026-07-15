TikTok Email Bot

Bots
TikTok to Email Bot
Automation Bot

TikTok to Email Bot: Get Videos in Your Inbox

Receive new TikTok videos directly in your email inbox. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.

TikTok Integration

Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.

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Auto-Send to Email

Every new video is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the TikTok to Email Bot?

24/7 Automated Alerts
24/7 Automated Alerts

Never miss a video. Get email notifications for new uploads from creators you care about most.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up TikTok to Email Bot

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Connect TikTok

1

Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Email

2

Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.

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TikTok + Email Integration

The easiest way to get TikTok alerts in your inbox. Perfect for tracking creators, trends, and competitor content.

Powerful Features for TikTok to Email Automation

Everything you need to automate video alerts directly to your email.

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Instant or Digest Mode

Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Receive only the most relevant content.

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Custom Email Templates

Control how videos appear in emails. Include thumbnails, links, and formatted descriptions.

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Multiple Email Addresses

Send video alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.

See TikTok to Email in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Delivered to inbox instantly
Delivered to inbox instantly

Who Uses the TikTok to Email Bot?

Trend Watchers & Marketers
Trend Watchers & Marketers

Track viral trends and competitor content without logging into TikTok. Stay informed via email.

Brand & Influencer Managers
Brand & Influencer Managers

Monitor influencer partnerships and brand ambassadors. Get instant alerts for new collaborations.

Content Researchers
Content Researchers

Track creators, trends, and viral content. Archive important videos in your email for analysis.

Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Email Bot

How do I connect TikTok to Email?
Simply enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then enter your email address and choose your delivery preference. Setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the TikTok to Email bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic email automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom templates, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. You can receive instant emails or consolidated digests based on your preference.
Can I filter which videos get sent to my email?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on captions, hashtags, or sound. You can filter by engagement metrics as well.
Can I get a daily or weekly digest instead of instant emails?
Yes! Choose between instant email alerts, daily digests, or weekly summaries. Digest emails consolidate all new videos into a single easy-to-read email.
Does it work with TikTok profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports TikTok profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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