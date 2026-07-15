TikTok Email Bot

TikTok to Email Bot: Get Videos in Your Inbox
Receive new TikTok videos directly in your email inbox. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and get email alerts in real-time. No coding required.
TikTok Integration
Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.
Auto-Send to Email
Every new video is automatically delivered to your email inbox or digest.
Why Choose the TikTok to Email Bot?
24/7 Automated Alerts
Never miss a video. Get email notifications for new uploads from creators you care about most.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up TikTok to Email Bot
Connect TikTok1
Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Email2
Enter your email address and choose between instant alerts or daily/weekly digests.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos arrive in your inbox automatically. Customize filters, frequency, and email format.
TikTok + Email Integration
The easiest way to get TikTok alerts in your inbox. Perfect for tracking creators, trends, and competitor content.
Powerful Features for TikTok to Email Automation
Everything you need to automate video alerts directly to your email.
Instant or Digest Mode
Get real-time email alerts or consolidate into daily/weekly email digests to reduce inbox clutter.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Receive only the most relevant content.
Custom Email Templates
Control how videos appear in emails. Include thumbnails, links, and formatted descriptions.
Multiple Email Addresses
Send video alerts to multiple email addresses or distribution lists from a single feed.
See TikTok to Email in Action
Who Uses the TikTok to Email Bot?
Trend Watchers & Marketers
Track viral trends and competitor content without logging into TikTok. Stay informed via email.
Brand & Influencer Managers
Monitor influencer partnerships and brand ambassadors. Get instant alerts for new collaborations.
Content Researchers
Track creators, trends, and viral content. Archive important videos in your email for analysis.
Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Email Bot
Want to Automate Even More?
Explore other powerful automation options for your workflow
Ready to Automate Your Content?
Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.
No credit card required • Free plan available