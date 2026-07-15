Google Telegram Bot

Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.

How do I connect Google News to Telegram?

Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.

Is the Google News to Telegram bot free?

Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.

How often does the bot check for new articles?

Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.

Can I filter which news gets posted to Telegram?

Yes! Customize the message format including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text before or after each article. Enable or disable rich embeds.

Can I customize how articles appear in Telegram?

Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?

Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.