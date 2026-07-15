Google Telegram Bot

Bots
Google News to Telegram Bot
Automation Bot

Google News to Telegram Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly

Automatically post Google News articles to your Telegram channel, group, or topic. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news in real-time. No coding required.

Google News Integration

Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.

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Auto-Post to Telegram

Every new article is automatically sent to your Telegram channel, group, or topic.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Google News to Telegram Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts new articles to Telegram automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Google News to Telegram Bot

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Connect Google News

1

Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Telegram

2

Add our bot to your Telegram channel, group, or topic with one click. No tokens needed.

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Enjoy Automation

3

News articles appear in Telegram automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and schedule as needed.

Create Your Bot Now →
Google News + Telegram Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Telegram. Trusted by news outlets, communities, and PR teams worldwide.

Powerful Features for Google News to Telegram Automation

Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Telegram.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Telegram within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only the most relevant news.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how articles appear in Telegram. Add custom text, images, buttons, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send news to multiple Telegram channels, groups, or topics from a single feed.

See Google News to Telegram in Action

Breaking news published
Breaking news published
Automated
Shared in Telegram instantly
Shared in Telegram instantly

Who Uses the Google News to Telegram Bot?

News & Media Channels
News & Media Channels

Auto-share breaking news with your Telegram audience. Keep subscribers informed with the latest headlines.

Industry & Topic Communities
Industry & Topic Communities

Keep your Telegram group updated with relevant industry news, trends, and developments automatically.

PR & Communications Teams
PR & Communications Teams

Monitor brand mentions, competitor news, and industry coverage. Share updates directly to team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Telegram Bot

How do I connect Google News to Telegram?
Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Telegram bot to your channel with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Google News to Telegram bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new articles?
Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Telegram channel within seconds.
Can I filter which news gets posted to Telegram?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.
Can I customize how articles appear in Telegram?
Yes! Customize the message format including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text before or after each article. Enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?
Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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