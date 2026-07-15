Google Discord Bot

Bots
Google News to Discord Bot
Automation Bot

Google News to Discord Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly

Automatically post Google News articles to your Discord server. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news in real-time. No coding required.

Google News Integration

Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.

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Auto-Post to Discord

Every new article is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
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Why Choose the Google News to Discord Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts new articles to Discord automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up Google News to Discord Bot

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Connect Google News

1

Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Discord

2

Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.

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Enjoy Automation

3

News articles appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.

Create Your Bot Now →
Google News + Discord Integration

The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Discord. Trusted by news communities, gaming servers, and discussion groups worldwide.

Powerful Features for Google News to Discord Automation

Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Discord.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Discord within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only the most relevant news.

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Custom Embed Formatting

Control how articles appear in Discord. Customize embeds with headlines, summaries, and rich formatting.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send news to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.

See Google News to Discord in Action

Breaking news published
Breaking news published
Automated
Shared in Discord instantly
Shared in Discord instantly

Customize Google News to Discord Bot Appearance

Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.

Add a Webhook
Add a Webhook

After creating your Google News to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how articles appear in your Discord server.

Change Bot Name
Change Bot Name

Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.

Upload Avatar
Upload Avatar

Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.

Card Elements
Card Elements

Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.

Who Uses the Google News to Discord Bot?

News & Current Events Servers
News & Current Events Servers

Keep your Discord community updated with breaking news and current events automatically.

Industry & Topic Communities
Industry & Topic Communities

Share relevant industry news, tech updates, or niche topic coverage with your Discord members.

Research & Study Groups
Research & Study Groups

Monitor news on specific topics for research. Share relevant articles directly to study group channels.

Advanced Integration Features

Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.

Channel Management
Channel Management

Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.

Rich Embeds
Rich Embeds

Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.

Multi-Server Support
Multi-Server Support

Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.

Mentions & Roles
Mentions & Roles

Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.

Automated Actions
Automated Actions

Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.

Advanced Filters
Advanced Filters

Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Discord Bot

How do I connect Google News to Discord?
Simply enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then create a Discord webhook and paste the URL. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the Google News to Discord bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new articles?
Our bot checks for new articles every 15 minutes on all plans. When breaking news is detected, it's posted to your Discord channel within seconds.
Can I filter which news gets posted to Discord?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude articles based on headlines, sources, or topics. You can filter by publication and language as well.
Can I customize how articles appear in Discord?
Yes! Customize Discord embeds including headline, summary, source, and links. Add custom text and enable or disable rich embeds.
Does it work with Google News topics, searches, and sources?
Yes, our bot supports all Google News content types: topics, search queries, specific sources, and geographic regions.
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2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

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