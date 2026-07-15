Google Discord Bot

Google News to Discord Bot: Auto-Share News Instantly
Automatically post Google News articles to your Discord server. Monitor any topic, keyword, or source — and share breaking news in real-time. No coding required.
Google News Integration
Create an RSS feed from any Google News topic, search query, or news source.
Auto-Post to Discord
Every new article is automatically sent to your Discord channel via webhook.
Why Choose the Google News to Discord Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss breaking news. Your bot monitors Google News around the clock and posts new articles to Discord automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up Google News to Discord Bot
Connect Google News1
Enter any Google News topic, search query, or source URL. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Discord2
Create a Discord webhook in your server and paste the URL. Takes just 30 seconds.
Enjoy Automation3
News articles appear in Discord automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and posting schedule.
Google News + Discord Integration
The easiest way to auto-share Google News to Discord. Trusted by news communities, gaming servers, and discussion groups worldwide.
Powerful Features for Google News to Discord Automation
Everything you need to automate news sharing between Google News and Discord.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. Breaking news is posted to Discord within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude articles by keyword, source, or topic. Share only the most relevant news.
Custom Embed Formatting
Control how articles appear in Discord. Customize embeds with headlines, summaries, and rich formatting.
Multi-Channel Support
Send news to multiple Discord channels or servers from a single feed.
See Google News to Discord in Action
Customize Google News to Discord Bot Appearance
Add a webhook for advanced customization. Create a unique bot with your own name, avatar, and message formatting.
Add a Webhook
After creating your Google News to Discord bot, navigate to settings to add a webhook and customize how articles appear in your Discord server.
Change Bot Name
Customize your bot's name to match your brand or community identity.
Upload Avatar
Set a custom avatar for your bot to create a distinctive presence in your community.
Card Elements
Customize title, description, images, author, and more. Tailor your bot's content for a personalized touch.
Who Uses the Google News to Discord Bot?
News & Current Events Servers
Keep your Discord community updated with breaking news and current events automatically.
Industry & Topic Communities
Share relevant industry news, tech updates, or niche topic coverage with your Discord members.
Research & Study Groups
Monitor news on specific topics for research. Share relevant articles directly to study group channels.
Advanced Integration Features
Unlock powerful features including custom webhooks, embeds, multi-server support, mentions, and advanced filters.
Channel Management
Connect and manage multiple channels from one interface. Control where content is posted.
Rich Embeds
Beautiful message formatting with images, links, and custom styling to match your brand.
Multi-Server Support
Distribute content across multiple servers or workspaces from a single dashboard.
Mentions & Roles
Notify specific users or roles when important content is posted.
Automated Actions
Set up triggers and conditions to control when and how content is posted.
Advanced Filters
Precise control over which content is shared. Filter by keywords, media, length, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions: Google News to Discord Bot
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