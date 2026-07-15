YouTube Slack Bot

Bots
YouTube to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

YouTube to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly

Automatically post new YouTube videos to your Slack workspace. Monitor any YouTube channel, playlist, or search — and share updates with your team in real-time.

YouTube Integration

Create an RSS feed from any YouTube channel, playlist, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new video is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the YouTube to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a video. Your bot monitors YouTube around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up YouTube to Slack Bot

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Connect YouTube

1

Enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
YouTube + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share YouTube videos to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, educators, and enterprises worldwide.

Powerful Features for YouTube to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate video sharing between YouTube and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, title, or duration. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how videos appear in Slack. Customize formatting with thumbnails, links, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send videos to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See YouTube to Slack in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the YouTube to Slack Bot?

Marketing & Content Teams
Marketing & Content Teams

Track competitor videos, industry content, and campaign assets. Get instant alerts in your team channel.

Learning & Development Teams
Learning & Development Teams

Share training videos, tutorials, and educational content automatically with your organization.

Product & Engineering Teams
Product & Engineering Teams

Monitor product demos, technical tutorials, and release announcements from key channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: YouTube to Slack Bot

How do I connect YouTube to Slack?
Simply enter any YouTube channel URL, playlist, or search query. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the YouTube to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which videos get posted to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on title, description, or duration. You can filter by video type as well.
Can I customize how videos appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including title, description, thumbnail, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with YouTube channels, playlists, and searches?
Yes, our bot supports all YouTube content types: channels, playlists, search queries, and even specific video series or live streams.
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Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available