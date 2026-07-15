TikTok Slack Bot

TikTok to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly
Automatically post new TikTok videos to your Slack workspace. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and share updates with your team in real-time.
TikTok Integration
Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.
Auto-Post to Slack
Every new video is automatically sent to your Slack channel.
Why Choose the TikTok to Slack Bot?
24/7 Automated Posting
Never miss a video. Your bot monitors TikTok around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.
Smart Keyword Filters
Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.
Launch in 2 Minutes
Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.
How to Set Up TikTok to Slack Bot
Connect TikTok1
Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.
Connect Slack2
Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.
Enjoy Automation3
New videos appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.
TikTok + Slack Integration
The easiest way to auto-share TikTok videos to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and brands worldwide.
Powerful Features for TikTok to Slack Automation
Everything you need to automate video sharing between TikTok and Slack.
Real-Time Updates
Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.
Smart Keyword Filters
Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what's relevant to your team.
Custom Message Formatting
Control how videos appear in Slack. Customize formatting with thumbnails, links, and rich attachments.
Multi-Channel Support
Send videos to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.
See TikTok to Slack in Action
Who Uses the TikTok to Slack Bot?
Social Media & Marketing Teams
Track competitor content, influencer partnerships, and viral trends. Get instant alerts in your team channel.
Creative & Content Teams
Share trend inspiration and viral content with your creative team automatically. Stay ahead of trends.
Brand & PR Teams
Monitor brand mentions, hashtags, and influencer content. Share updates directly to team channels.
Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Slack Bot
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