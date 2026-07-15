TikTok Slack Bot

Bots
TikTok to Slack Bot
Automation Bot

TikTok to Slack Bot: Auto-Share Videos Instantly

Automatically post new TikTok videos to your Slack workspace. Monitor any TikTok profile or hashtag — and share updates with your team in real-time.

TikTok Integration

Create an RSS feed from any TikTok profile, hashtag, or search query.

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Auto-Post to Slack

Every new video is automatically sent to your Slack channel.

Trusted and used by thousands of companies
WebflowThe Ohio State UniversityMicrosoftStripeStanford UniversityHarvard UniversityHubSpot

Why Choose the TikTok to Slack Bot?

24/7 Automated Posting
24/7 Automated Posting

Never miss a video. Your bot monitors TikTok around the clock and posts updates to Slack automatically.

Smart Keyword Filters
Smart Keyword Filters

Control every detail with advanced filters. Include or exclude by keyword, hashtag, author, or media type. Share only what matters.

Launch in 2 Minutes
Launch in 2 Minutes

Quick visual setup. No coding required. Connect your accounts and start automating immediately.

How to Set Up TikTok to Slack Bot

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Connect TikTok

1

Enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. We'll create an RSS feed automatically.

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Connect Slack

2

Add our Slack app to your workspace with one click. Choose any channel for posting.

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Enjoy Automation

3

New videos appear in Slack automatically. Customize filters, formatting, and notification settings.

Create Your Bot Now →
TikTok + Slack Integration

The easiest way to auto-share TikTok videos to Slack. Trusted by marketing teams, agencies, and brands worldwide.

Powerful Features for TikTok to Slack Automation

Everything you need to automate video sharing between TikTok and Slack.

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Real-Time Updates

Feeds refresh every 15 minutes. New videos are posted to Slack within seconds of detection.

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Smart Keyword Filters

Include or exclude videos by keyword, hashtag, or caption. Share only what's relevant to your team.

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Custom Message Formatting

Control how videos appear in Slack. Customize formatting with thumbnails, links, and rich attachments.

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Multi-Channel Support

Send videos to multiple Slack channels or workspaces from a single feed.

See TikTok to Slack in Action

New video uploaded
New video uploaded
Automated
Shared in Slack instantly
Shared in Slack instantly

Who Uses the TikTok to Slack Bot?

Social Media & Marketing Teams
Social Media & Marketing Teams

Track competitor content, influencer partnerships, and viral trends. Get instant alerts in your team channel.

Creative & Content Teams
Creative & Content Teams

Share trend inspiration and viral content with your creative team automatically. Stay ahead of trends.

Brand & PR Teams
Brand & PR Teams

Monitor brand mentions, hashtags, and influencer content. Share updates directly to team channels.

Frequently Asked Questions: TikTok to Slack Bot

How do I connect TikTok to Slack?
Simply enter any TikTok profile URL or hashtag. RSS.app creates an RSS feed automatically. Then add our Slack app with one click. The entire setup takes about 2 minutes.
Is the TikTok to Slack bot free?
Yes! We offer a free plan that includes basic automation features. Premium plans unlock advanced filters, faster refresh rates, custom formatting, and priority support.
How often does the bot check for new videos?
Our bot checks for new videos every 15 minutes on all plans. When a new video is detected, it's posted to your Slack channel within seconds.
Can I filter which videos get posted to Slack?
Absolutely! Use keyword filters to include or exclude videos based on captions, hashtags, or sound. You can filter by engagement metrics as well.
Can I customize how videos appear in Slack?
Yes! Customize message formatting including title, thumbnail, caption, and links. Add custom text and choose between simple or rich attachment formats.
Does it work with TikTok profiles and hashtags?
Yes, our bot supports TikTok profiles and hashtag feeds. Track creators, brands, or trending topics automatically.
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Ready to Automate Your Content?

Join 10,000+ teams saving hours every week with automated content sharing. Create your first bot in minutes.

2-minute setup
No coding required
15-min refresh rate

No credit card required • Free plan available