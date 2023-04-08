The webhook feature enables real-time updates for feeds by sending notifications to a designated URL. Webhooks can be activated from the API settings page , where the target URL for receiving updates is specified. Each webhook request contains details about the feed and any new or modified items.

A test request option is available to confirm that the webhook setup is functioning correctly. Custom filters can be applied to determine which feed updates trigger notifications. The webhook settings page includes a history of all webhook calls for monitoring and troubleshooting purposes. Subscriptions can be configured to receive updates for all feeds, specific bundles, or individual feeds.

Verifying webhook signatures

When signing is enabled for a webhook, every request includes an RSSApp-Signature header so your server can cryptographically verify the request came from rss.app. Enable it from the API settings page — you'll see the full secret exactly once. Save it somewhere safe.

The header has the format:

RSSApp-Signature: t=1716220800,v1=a3f9b2c8e7d6...

where t is the Unix timestamp (seconds) at which we sent the request and v1 is the hex-encoded HMAC-SHA256 signature of the string ${t}.${raw_body} using your signing secret as the HMAC key.

Two things to get right:

1. Reject requests where the timestamp is more than 300 secondsaway from your server's clock. This prevents replay attacks where an attacker captures a valid request and re-sends it later.

2. Always use a timing-safe comparison when checking the signature ( crypto.timingSafeEqual in Node, hmac.compare_digest in Python, hash_equals in PHP). A simple === leaks signature bytes through timing.

Node.js (Express)

import crypto from 'crypto'; import express from 'express'; const app = express(); // Capture the raw body BEFORE any JSON parsing. app.post('/webhook', express.raw({ type: 'application/json' }), (req, res) => { const header = req.headers['rssapp-signature']; if (!header) return res.status(401).send('Missing signature'); const parts = Object.fromEntries(header.split(',').map((p) => p.split('='))); const timestamp = parseInt(parts.t, 10); const signature = parts.v1; if (Math.abs(Math.floor(Date.now() / 1000) - timestamp) > 300) { return res.status(401).send('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } const expected = crypto .createHmac('sha256', process.env.RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET) .update(`${timestamp}.${req.body.toString('utf8')}`) .digest('hex'); const valid = crypto.timingSafeEqual( Buffer.from(signature, 'hex'), Buffer.from(expected, 'hex') ); if (!valid) return res.status(401).send('Invalid signature'); const payload = JSON.parse(req.body.toString('utf8')); // ... handle payload ... res.status(200).send('ok'); });

Python (Flask)

import hmac, hashlib, time, os from flask import Flask, request, abort app = Flask(__name__) @app.route('/webhook', methods=['POST']) def webhook(): header = request.headers.get('RSSApp-Signature') if not header: abort(401, 'Missing signature') parts = dict(p.split('=', 1) for p in header.split(',')) timestamp = int(parts['t']) signature = parts['v1'] if abs(int(time.time()) - timestamp) > 300: abort(401, 'Timestamp out of tolerance') secret = os.environ['RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'].encode() expected = hmac.new( secret, f'{timestamp}.{request.get_data(as_text=True)}'.encode(), hashlib.sha256, ).hexdigest() if not hmac.compare_digest(signature, expected): abort(401, 'Invalid signature') payload = request.get_json() # ... handle payload ... return 'ok', 200

PHP

<?php $rawBody = file_get_contents('php://input'); $header = $_SERVER['HTTP_RSSAPP_SIGNATURE'] ?? ''; if (!$header) { http_response_code(401); exit('Missing signature'); } $parts = []; foreach (explode(',', $header) as $p) { [$k, $v] = explode('=', $p, 2); $parts[$k] = $v; } $timestamp = (int) $parts['t']; $signature = $parts['v1']; if (abs(time() - $timestamp) > 300) { http_response_code(401); exit('Timestamp out of tolerance'); } $secret = getenv('RSSAPP_WEBHOOK_SECRET'); $expected = hash_hmac('sha256', "{$timestamp}.{$rawBody}", $secret); if (!hash_equals($expected, $signature)) { http_response_code(401); exit('Invalid signature'); } $payload = json_decode($rawBody, true); // ... handle payload ... http_response_code(200); echo 'ok';

Webhook Event Object

The webhook event object contains detailed information about the feed update. Below are the fields included in the request object sent to the target URL:

Attributes

id string Unique identifier for the webhook event.

type string Indicates the event type (feed_update is only used for now).

feed object Contains metadata about the feed

id string A unique identifier for the feed, which allows you to track which feed triggered the webhook.

title string The title of the RSS feed, typically sourced from the feed`s metadata.

source_url string The URL of the website or source from which the feed originates.

rss_feed_url string The URL of the RSS feed in XML format. You can access this URL to retrieve the full feed data.

description string A brief description of the feed`s content, giving context about the type of information being aggregated.

icon string A URL pointing to the favicon or icon of the source, often used for display purposes in widgets or applications.

data object Contains feed update details.

items_new array of objects Contains information about new items added to the feed since the last webhook event.

url string The URL linking to the full content of the new item.

title string The title of the new item.

description_text string A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.

thumbnail string The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.

date_published date string The timestamp of when the item was published.

authors array of objects Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.

name string Name of the author

items_changed array of objects Contains information about items that have been modified since the last webhook event.

url string The URL linking to the full content of the updated item.

title string The title of the updated item.

description_text string A short summary or excerpt of the item’s content.

thumbnail string The URL of the thumbnail image associated with the item.

date_published date string The timestamp of when the item was published.

authors array of objects Array of authors as objects. If there is no author, an empty array will be returned.