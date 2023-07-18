Create RSS Feeds
Newsletter to RSS Feed
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Jocelyn Glei
Jocelyn Glei is a newsletter that features inspiration, ideas, and curated content highlights. The creators of the newsletter send it out twice a month.
The Sunday Letters
“Sunday Letters” Newsletter is one of a kind. It brings about a compilation of letters put together by the world-famous writer Jane Marie.
Think Clearly
Meditations and reflections on life, work, and marketing as a whole is what makes up the theme of Think Clearly. This is a newsletter that also features a Danish cartoonist's relative illustrations to their written content.
The Ann Friedman Weekly
Content writer and author, Ann Friedman, brings you the latest weekly newsletter title under her name. Ann Friedman's weekly edition brings about a host of exciting tidbits of information, gifs, writings, and a lot more from all around the internet world every week.
Creative Caffeine
Creative Caffeine is an email newsletter that features people's thoughts, musings, and other inspirational content for its readers.