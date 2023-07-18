RSS Generator
Seattle Data Guy

icon Seattle Data Guy

Simplifying the data stack from big data, data ingestion to ML

DevOps
Data Science
Data
Visit Newsletter

DevOps Bulletin

icon DevOps Bulletin

A hand curated digest of must-read DevOps tutorials, books, podcasts, open-source projects and jobs.

DevOps
Programming
Technology
Visit Newsletter

AWS Graviton Weekly

5 resources of AWS Graviton2 and Graviton3.

DevOps
Technology
Cyber Security
Visit Newsletter

Chrome Extension Ideas

A newsletter where we share demand-based chrome extension ideas. So when you launch your product, you have a hungry audience waiting for your solution. This way you will reach product-marke

DevOps
No Code
Software
Visit Newsletter

This Week In DevOps

icon This Week In DevOps

DevOps news without the hype

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Status Code

icon Status Code

Software development, Web operations, infrastructure, platforms, and performance

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

DevOps Weekly

icon DevOps Weekly

A weekly slice of devops news

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Serverless Status

icon Serverless Status

Weekly newsletter on serverless and function-as-a-service (FaaS) architectures

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

LevelUp

icon LevelUp

By subscribing, you are staying updated and taking a pivotal step toward global career success. Reach for the world with LevelUp.

DevOps
Data Science
AI
Visit Newsletter

This is an IT Support Group

Leveling up your Information Technology career just got easy. IT Industry news in 5 minutes or less. Stay up to date and informed for free.

DevOps
Cybersecurity
Programming
Visit Newsletter

Programmer Weekly

icon Programmer Weekly

A free weekly newsletter featuring the best hand curated links for programmers

DevOps
Data Science
Visit Newsletter

Fullstack Bulletin

icon Fullstack Bulletin

The most awesome weekly newsletter about fullstack web development

DevOps
News
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Bashful Scripting

icon Bashful Scripting

A monthly newsletter of bash scripting, tips and tricks for developing shell scripts and examples of great bash CLI tools

DevOps
Programming
Visit Newsletter

What Happened Last Week

Discover the latest tips and tricks from the WebDev and DevRel world. Inside you'll find interesting resources about development, UX, and more.

DevOps
Programming
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Quest for Code

Newsletter about software development, video games, and technology in general.

DevOps
Programming
Technology
Visit Newsletter

Remote Leaf

icon Remote Leaf

Remote Leaf aggregates remote jobs in one organised place from hundreds of remote job boards, company career pages, linkedin, reddit, twitter, facebook groups and hacker news hiring.

DevOps
Remote Work
Remote
Visit Newsletter

Hello Clouders

icon Hello Clouders

Easiest way to learn AWS with bite-sized content and daily questions

DevOps
Visit Newsletter

Stack Overflow

icon Stack Overflow

Essays, opinions, and advice on the act of computer programming

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Fauna Jamstack Weekly

icon Fauna Jamstack Weekly

Stay informed of the latest Jamstack news, tips, and tricks

DevOps
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

The Stakeholder Report

icon The Stakeholder Report

Weekly newsletter covering Project Management, Leadership, and Business. Keep moving forward.

DevOps
Productivity
Education & Learning
Visit Newsletter

Cloud Weekly

Read and learn the best practices about Cloud and Engineering. Find out how the largest companies design in the Cloud and how you can leverage it in your daily work.

DevOps
Cloud
Software Development
Visit Newsletter

Mark Smith’s Newsletter

The newsletter is a roundup of the best links I’ve posted to my linkblog over the week. I’ve been posting links there for close to 10 years now, it’s one of the longest running person

DevOps
News
Programming
Visit Newsletter

Semicolon&amp;Sons

icon Semicolon&amp;Sons

Indie-hacker screencasts.

DevOps
Development
Productivity
Visit Newsletter

technologic

icon technologic

Technology made simple.

DevOps
Education & Learning
Technology
Visit Newsletter