After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.

Example email address

Dr. Anshul Gupta MD

icon Dr. Anshul Gupta MD

Tips to reclaim your health from Chronic Illnesses, through Functional Medicine.

NutritionHealth & FitnessMedicine
The Plant-Based Diet Club

icon The Plant-Based Diet Club

Get recipes, meal prep tips, and resources to help you eat a whole foods plant-based diet.

NutritionHealth & FitnessFood & Cooking
Morphus | Menopause Reimagined

icon Morphus | Menopause Reimagined

Morphus is educating women on how they can navigate their menopause journey using nutrition, lifestyle, and supplements. Also, we have a podcast where we interview experts in women’s healt

NutritionConsumer ProductsPodcast
PEMF News

icon PEMF News

All about pulsed electromagnetic field therapy and other emerging wellness tech.

NutritionSelf ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Sprung Life Newsletter

icon Sprung Life Newsletter

Read our weekly Newsletter (Sprung Life) for Tweets, Tips, Fitness Inspo, Recipes, Recommendations and our latest Promos.

NutritionHealth & WellnessConsumer Products
Have it//Made it//Want it Wednesday

icon Have it//Made it//Want it Wednesday

Publishing all the resources, recipes and industry highlights in the space of Eating Psychology & Culinary Nutrition. We use reader questions (i.e. you!) to make reels, tik-toks & bl

NutritionHealth & FitnessPsychology
Consumer Lab

icon Consumer Lab

Identifying the best health and nutritional products through independent testing

NutritionHealth & FitnessScience
Life Is Better With Tea

GET EASY TEA RECIPES, BREWING TRICKS, AND SPECIAL DISCOUNTS SIGN UP TO WIN A TEA LOVERS BUNDLE!

NutritionSelf ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Peter Attia

icon Peter Attia

Strategies and tactics for increasing your lifespan, healthspan, and well-being

NutritionHealth & FitnessScience
Tash Health's Substack

We love everything to do with health and learning about new (or old)! tips, tricks and great pieces of info that can hopefully help people to improve their lives in some way, or at least be

HealthcareNutritionHealth & Fitness
The Daily Apple

icon The Daily Apple

Daily Dose of the Latest Health Science News

HealthHealthcareNutrition
citreae

icon citreae

Get smarter about citrus in 3 minutes.

NewslettersNutritionNews
FoundMyFitness

icon FoundMyFitness

Dr. Rhonda Patrick is your personal guide to living better, longer

NutritionHealth & FitnessScience
Saturday 7

7️⃣ 7:00 A.M. 7️⃣ 7 Insights 7️⃣ 7 Minutes The jackpot to enhance your health and fitness

NutritionEducation & LearningSelf Improvement
Eat Me: A Cookbook in Your Inbox

icon Eat Me: A Cookbook in Your Inbox

Turn your inbox into your personal chef

NutritionLifestyleFood & Cooking
Habito Nutricion

icon Habito Nutricion

I help you achieve better health through nutrition and other habits.

HealthNutritionHealth & Wellness
The Cultured Warrior

icon The Cultured Warrior

Thought provoking essays, research, and inspirations from the realms of mental health, philosophy, ancestral nutrition, and combat sports.

NutritionHealth & WellnessSport
The Sugar-Free Life

icon The Sugar-Free Life

Supporting women's sugar-free journeys

NutritionHealth & FitnessFood & Cooking
Greek cuisine and culture

icon Greek cuisine and culture

A journey through the wonderful world of Greek cooking & culture

NutritionEducation & LearningEntertainment
HumanOS

icon HumanOS

Your Operating System for Healthy Living

NutritionHealth & FitnessScience
CrazyFitnessGuy Monthly Newsletter

Healthy Living Through Autistic Eyes

NutritionLifestyleSelf Improvement
My most delicious things

icon My most delicious things

Food membership community featuring vibrant veg dishes for enthusiastic cooks.

NutritionSelf ImprovementHealth & Fitness
Longevity Minded

icon Longevity Minded

Longevity Minded is a newsletter focused on all things longevity where my goal is to help you live a longer and healthier life. Every Thursday morning, you’ll receive an e-mail from me tha

HealthcareNutritionHealth & Wellness
Mark's Picks

icon Mark's Picks

Tackling the root causes of chronic illness through Functional Medicine

NutritionHealth & FitnessFood & Cooking
