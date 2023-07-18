RSS Generator
Bytes and Brew

icon Bytes and Brew

A bi-weekly AI-focused newsletter focused on the integration of AI in our lives, wrapped around a theme or topic. Each edition contains content that wraps each edition's theme/topic, includi

AI/ML
AI
No Code
World of AI by aitools.fyi

icon World of AI by aitools.fyi

Your go-to digest for all things AI! Get the scoop on the latest AI news, discover cool tools, catch up on social trends, and learn something new about AI with aitools.fyi's official newslet

AI/ML
Newsletters
News
AI Tribe 1-1-1

1 Novel tool to use, 1 Surprise recipe to try and 1 Engaging material to explore from Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning - biweekly mail to make the most out of AI 🔥

AI/ML
Creator
Education & Learning
'What Did OpenAI Do This Week?'

What Did OpenAI Do This Week? alerts you to everything that’s going on without all the fluff and hot takes. Last week +100 new subscribers included execs from Apple, New York Times, OpenAI(!), Amazon, Tesco, Hearst, Microsoft, J&J, Condé Nast, Mars, Google, Kaiser Permanente, The Telegraph, McDonald’s, American Red Cross and Uber amongst others. WDODTW is read around the world, in over 100 countries and in just 10 editions, became a top 100 technology Substack. Don’t miss out; sign up now.

AI/ML
The Rabbit Hole

Dive deep into the rabbit hole of AI breakthroughs, thought-provoking insights, and lively discussions. Embark on an AI adventure with The Rabbit Hole - where curiosity guides you to the fut

AI/ML
News
AI
Only AI Stories

icon Only AI Stories

A place where we create generative AI Stories written entirely without human intervention. An experiment to see how well we can prompt to get great stories form AI. The results are surprisingly good.

AI/ML
Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI

icon Product Mgmt Digest- Data & AI

Tips and Learnings from product professionals - Product Skills, Career & Data

AI/ML
Education & Learning
Data
Middle East AI News

icon Middle East AI News

A weekly roundup of artificial intelligence news from the Middle East

AI/ML
Innovation
Venture Capital
Post Truth

An AI research scientist deconstructing AI, tech, and the world the two are making. Expert takes delivered informally to your inbox, separating the hype from the substance and telling you wh

Creator Economy
AI/ML
AI
Creators' AI

icon Creators' AI

AI insights, tools, guides for creators and entrepreneurs

AI/ML
Hyperopia

Foraging for insights in tech, politics and philosophy.

AI/ML
Philosophy
Innovation
AI Vista

icon AI Vista

AI Vista is a newsletter focused on the ever-evolving landscape of Artificial Intelligence. Serving as your guide to the future, we provide weekly insights, in-depth analysis, and engaging discussions about the technology that's shaping our world. From groundbreaking advancements and industry news to ethical considerations and real-world applications, AI Vista cuts through the noise to deliver essential AI knowledge straight to your inbox. Ideal for tech enthusiasts, professionals, and the AI-curious alike, subscribe to explore and understand the world of AI with us.

AI/ML
ds-econ

icon ds-econ

Shower thoughts on data science! You can expect some practical tips and many posts on principles, frameworks, and (soon) summaries of academic papers.

AI/ML
Data Science
AI
Nextomoro - Artificial Intelligence News & Reviews

nextomoro is the most comprehensive source for Artificial Intelligence news & reviews. Learn how Artificial Intelligence will revolutionize the way we live and work.

AI/ML
Innovation
AI
MyZone AI

Stay up to speed with the rapidly evolving AI landscape with our essential industry updates, expert insights, and curated resources that will help you transform your business and stay ahead

AI/ML
News
AI
Embracing Enigmas

icon Embracing Enigmas

Embracing Enigmas provides breakdowns of what it takes to successfully apply AI, machine learning, and more!

AI/ML
Data Science
AI
The Repo

icon The Repo

Each Wednesday, I'll curate a remarkable repository, programmer and organization from the data science community. 👨🏼‍💻

AI/ML
Data Science
AI
Superpower Daily

icon Superpower Daily

Stay ahead in AI with Superpower Daily - your daily dose of AI news and insights. Read by over 100,000 others from Meta, Google, Benchmark, Accel and Microsoft.

AI/ML
AI
BT_Raptor

For those who want to work as data scientists, or are already in the industry. We talk about real problems that those in the industry actively solve daily. Real advice given, no BS.

AI/ML
Education & Learning
Data Science
Creators AI

icon Creators AI

The most practical AI Newsletter for creators and makers.

AI/ML
Innovation
Creator
Replicate Codex

icon Replicate Codex

A comprehensive resource for AI devs, founders, indie hackers, researchers, and enthusiasts.

AI/ML
Gradient Ascent

icon Gradient Ascent

Level up in machine learning the fun way.

AI/ML
Education & Learning
Data Science
Why Try AI

icon Why Try AI

Substack newsletter with a special focus on beginner-friendly tools and helpful tips for getting started with generative AI.

AI/ML
Art
News
Tiwari Talks

icon Tiwari Talks

All things robotics, research and academia

AI/ML
Education & Learning
