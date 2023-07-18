Create RSS Feeds
from almost any webpage
How it works?
After clicking on ‘Create Newsletter Feed’, you will be given a random email address to enter in the newsletter you wish to subscribe to.
Example email address
The Slice
A curated weekly email introducing founders to emerging tools and actionable content to grow your project.
FundrCap.
Latest news & analysis on funding and VC in AI.
TheAnalog.io
A weekly, technical newsletter covering hardware engineering & manufacturing news. Everything from design deep-dives and manufacturing breakthroughs to startup funding rounds.
Climate Foresight
Climate foresights for the leaders of tomorrow.
Vertical: News and Thoughts on Property Tech
I write about the intersection of real estate and technology. I'm a venture capitalist and my views are my own.
Two Truths and a Take
Fresh thinking and provocative takes on the innovation economy
The Daily Dropout
Student founded startups delivered right to your inbox! Get bite-sized updates about the coolest student startups once a week. Sourced from across the country and followed by the worlds lead
Product Market Misfits
Product Market Misfits is a startup and angel investing newsletter, helping founders go from idea to profit/funded, and teaching angel investing to anyone who wants to start!
The Spark by Powderkeg
Connect with awesome tech companies between the coasts. The Spark is delivered to your inbox each week with the tech news outside Silicon Valley you need to know.
The Exit Strategist
Selling Your Tech Company for Strategic Value. This newsletter is written to address all aspects of the sale of a technology based business. ThinWe share our 20 plus years of experience repr
The Raven
Highly curated weekly web3 newsletter for investors, crypto enthusiasts and startups
Web3 Roundup
Exploring Web3 by learning from the people building it
Edtech Asia
Weekly updates on news, trends, and relevant reports on the Ed-tech industry in the Asian region.
Selected by Sesamers
The curated event guide for porfessionals
First 20 Hires
Finding early roles at high-potential startups (and being prepared for those roles) is challenging. First 20 Hires combines opportunities to be among the <=20 first employees at tomorrow&
East Meets West
Deep dives into the companies and trends shaping the tech industry in Asia. 2x/month
The Chomp
The Chomp is a biweekly breakdown and analysis of the best strategic thinking content and top emerging business trends from the internet and beyond. You can expect to find a mix of sub-topic
Decarbonfuse
The community for climate and energy technology entrepreneurs, investors, engineers, and enthusiasts. Follow the money flow of climate, technology, and energy investments to uncover new oppo
Workforce Futurist
For those curious about the future of work.
Trends.vc
Helping founders and investors discover new markets and ideas
Daily Brief
All our headlines in a 24 hour cycle
Scaled and Failed
Dissecting startups that scaled and startups that failed.
Tomasz Tunguz
Venture capitalist at Redpoint Ventures. Student of Startups.
Emerging Market Skeptic
Investing in emerging market stocks, ADRs, GDRs, ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds + reality...