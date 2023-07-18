RSS Generator
HSDent

Profitable Insights Powered By Demographics

Economics
Investing
Finance
Prairie Dog

icon Prairie Dog

Prairie Dog is a personal commentary on life and living as experienced on the Canadian Prairies.

Economics
Communities
Sustainability
The Wisdom Project

icon The Wisdom Project

Ideas to help you get better.

Economics
Eclectic
Productivity
Chaise Lounge

icon Chaise Lounge

From health to politics to economics: a weekly newsletter keeping you up to date on issues important to women

Economics
Healthcare
Politics
Optimally Irrational

For readers interested in behavioral economics and psychology.

Economics
Education & Learning
Science
PiggyBack

icon PiggyBack

Learn from and piggyback invest alongside capital allocators.

Economics
Investing
Finance
MoneyBits

MoneyBits is a free crypto newsletter trusted by top investors. Every Friday Dan (the founder) sends a newsletter on the fundamentals of the sector. Dan stays focused on the opportunities, a

Economics
Investing
Crypto
moderated

icon moderated

A weekly newsletter created to dive into the Fashion Industry, analysing complex phenomenons and bringing insights about them. Moderated also has a curation and summary of the most talked la

Economics
Marketing
Fashion
Defiance

icon Defiance

Insights and commentary on American national upheaval

Economics
Politics
Culture
FX & Macro Weekly

Delivers a review of the previous week in markets, an analysis of where they stand right now, and an outlook on the coming week. Focussed on FX with a touch of Global Macro.

Economics
Newsletters
Investing
In Brief

For people interested in the intersection of politics and economics and how they shape the world we live in.

Economics
Finance
Politics
News Sensei daily brief

News Sensei te ahorra tiempo, dinero y esfuerzo al enviarte un resumen inteligente con la información noticiosa más relevante todas las mañanas.

Economics
Investing
Crypto
Planet Money

icon Planet Money

Just the right amount of economics, sent weekly.

Economics
Finance
What's Happening in China

What's Happening in China is a weekly newsletter that curates the latest and most important news and developments from China, covering politics, society, economy, culture, technology, and mo

Economics
Government
Finance
Workforce Futurist

For those curious about the future of work.

Economics
Creator Economy
Venture Capital
Contrarian Investor

Giving voice to those who question a prevailing narrative in global financial markets. This is our daily briefing, focusing on events that are likely to move the stock market in the day ahea

Economics
Investing
Finance
Business Hub

icon Business Hub

Lets discuss Business, Economics, Finance, and more! Join us for quick and insightful articles!

Economics
Crypto
Finance
The Rational Cloning

icon The Rational Cloning

The Rational Cloning Newsletter sifts through the best investment ideas of others (fund managers, activists, FinTwit, investing blogs, insiders) and uncovers the highest quality ones for you

Economics
Investing
Finance
Bitcoin Operator

icon Bitcoin Operator

Building a hedge fund in public – join us

Economics
Finance
Good Energy

icon Good Energy

A free weekly energy and climate newsletter. Not just for experts, for everyone.

Economics
Politics
News
Fintech Wave

icon Fintech Wave

Stay on top of the FinTech and Crypto world in 5 min read.

Economics
Finance
Growth
Nani the Money

Breaking down cryptocurrencies and the state of our modern monetary system via stories and commentary.

Economics
Creativity
Crypto
Shorting Hat

Enchanted hat that uses magic and accounting to examine companies and markets in a weekly column.

Economics
Investing
Finance
Rates Daily

icon Rates Daily

We deliver rates, indexes, Euribor, Fed Rates, crypto prices to your inbox daily. You don't have to check it manually.

Economics
Crypto
Finance
